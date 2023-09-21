The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster that combines the unmatched leadership of Sidney Crosby, the electrifying skill of Evgeni Malkin and a supporting cast of experienced players.

The projected starting lines for the season showcase the Penguins' commitment to a balanced attack and solid defensive play.

Pittsburgh Penguins' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Reilly Smith — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

The Pittsburgh Penguins' top line features a blend of speed, skill, and scoring ability. Sidney Crosby, the team's captain and a future Hall of Famer, continues to be the driving force behind the offense.

He'll be flanked by Reilly Smith, known for his playmaking ability, and Bryan Rust, who provides a strong net-front presence and goal-scoring touch.

2nd Line:

Matt Nieto — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

The second line showcases offensive firepower and creativity. Evgeni Malkin, one of the league's premier playmakers, will aim to set up his linemates. Matt Nieto brings defensive responsibility, while Rickard Rakell, acquired via trade, adds scoring depth and versatility.

3rd Line:

Drew O'Connor – Jeff Carter – Noel Acciari

The third line is built on a foundation of physicality and two-way play. Jeff Carter, a veteran presence, brings playoff experience and faceoff expertise to the center position.

Drew O'Connor adds size and energy on the wing, while Noel Acciari, known for his physical play and penalty-killing skills, rounds out this hardworking line.

4th Line:

Rem Pitlick – Lars Eller – Vinnie Hinostroza

The fourth line offers depth and versatility. Rem Pitlick, acquired via trade, provides depth on the wing. Lars Eller, a reliable center, adds defensive responsibility and faceoff proficiency. Vinnie Hinostroza's speed and offensive ability complete this line.

Defensive Pairings:

Ryan Graves — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves and Erik Karlsson are expected to anchor the Penguins' blue line with their combination of size, puck-moving skills, and defensive responsibility.

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson provides stability on the blue line, complementing Kris Letang's offensive prowess and leadership.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Chad Ruhwedel

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, a promising young defenseman, will aim to continue his development. He's paired with Chad Ruhwedel, who adds depth and defensive reliability.

Goaltenders:

Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is set to take on the starting goaltender role, showcasing his ability to make key saves and provide a strong presence in the crease.

Alex Nedeljkovic

Alex Nedeljkovic, acquired in the offseason, will provide capable backup support and add depth to the goaltending department.

With this projected lineup, the Pittsburgh Penguins are poised to be a competitive force in the 2023-24 season. Their combination of star power, depth and a focus on defensive responsibility makes them a team to watch as they aim to make a deep playoff run.

Penguins fans can anticipate an exciting season ahead as they follow their team's quest for success.