Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks face off in a match crucial to the Penguins' playoff chances.

The New York Islanders and Florida Panthers, who both had a chance to clinch playoff positions with victories in their last two games, are one and two points ahead of the Penguins, respectively. These are some of the details of the match.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks: Match Details

The game will take place on Tuesday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks: Where to watch

The match will be available to watch on local networks ATT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Chicago.

You can watch the upcoming match if you don't have a cable or satellite TV package using one of the following streaming services:

You can watch Pittsburgh Penguins games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh as part of the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package on a 5-Day free trial.

You can also watch them as part of their Fubo package after a 7-day free trial.

For out-of-market users, you can watch it on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

The Chicago Blackhawks want to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday. However, with the game having little meaning to them, this seems unlikely.

Pittsburgh is 40-30-10 overall and 23-12-5 at home. Chicago has a 25-48-6 overall record and an 11-26-3 road record. The Blackhawks have a -97 goal difference after giving up 288 and scoring 191.

The Penguins have a 6-4-0 record over their previous 10 games, scoring an average of 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties, and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per contest. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, have a record of 1-9-0. They averaged two goals scored, 3.3 assists, three penalties, 7.4 penalty minutes, and 3.9 goals allowed over those games.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs this year. Their last encounter ended with a 5-3 Pittsburgh victory, as Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with two goals.

Thanks to the Islanders' loss to the Washington Capitals, the Penguins now control their own path to the postseason. They needed some help, and they got it. With the pressure on, we will see if they can take advantage in what looks like an easy win on paper.

