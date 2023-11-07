Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 7th 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The game can be seen on ESPN+ with it taking place at the Honda Center.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 4-6 and are set for their second game of a three-game road trip. Pittsburgh opened the road trip up with a 10-2 blowout victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and 1-2 in their last three games.

Pittsburgh has been led by Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin, who have 13 points, while Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, and Reilly Smith have 11 points and Erik Karlsson has eight points.

Anaheim, meanwhile, is 7-4 and is riding a six-game win streak. The Ducks are averaging 3.36 goals per game, which ranks 12th in the NHL. They are allowing just 2.91 goals per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Anaheim has been led by Mason McTavish, who has 13 points, while Frank Vatrano has 12 points, Ryan Strome has 11 points, and Troy Terry has 10.

Penguins vs. Ducks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 16-8 over the Anaheim Ducks as they have played 24 games.

In the 24 games they have played, the games are averaging 5.8 goals per match.

The Penguins are averaging 3.6 goals per game which ranks eighth.

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.10 goals per game which ranks 16th.

Anaheim is allowing 2.91 goals per game which ranks 10th.

The Ducks have averaged 3.36 goals per game which ranks 12th in the NHL.

Penguins vs. Ducks: Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are -162 favorites while the Anaheim Ducks are +136 at home. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the over juiced to -142.

Pittsburgh is coming off a blowout win over San Jose and has had two days off which should benefit them here against the Ducks. Although Anaheim has won six games in a row, this is a good spot to take the Penguins to end their winning streak.

Prediction: Penguins 5, Ducks 2

Penguins vs. Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Penguins to win -162

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -142

Tip 3: Penguins to win in regulation -105

Tip 4: Evgeni Malkin over 2.5 shots on goal -140

