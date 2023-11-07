Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 7th 2023

The Anaheim Ducks, with a 7-4 record, seek to extend their six-game winning streak as they face off against the 4-6 Pittsburgh Penguins at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Tuesday, Nov 7th at 10 p.m. ET. This game will be available for viewing on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNetPT.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won six out of their last 10 matchups against the Ducks, but it was the Ducks who secured a 4-3 road victory in their first meeting this season on October 30.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNetPT

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio 103.9, 105.9 The X - Radio, and KLAA (AM)

The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to even the season series

Pittsburgh was on a two-game losing streak and had dropped five of their previous six games before they won against San Jose on the road Saturday night.

With a 4-6-0 record, the Penguins found themselves at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, trailing the New York Rangers by nine points for the top spot as of Monday.

Scoring-wise, the Pittsburgh Penguins rank eighth in the league, averaging 3.60 goals per game this season. However, defensively, the Penguins are 17th in the league for goals against, allowing an average of 3.10 goals per game.

Their power play success stands at 16th in the league with a 19.4% conversion rate, while their penalty killing is tied for 14th with a 79.4% success rate. Against San Jose, Pittsburgh took advantage of their opponent's struggles, securing a decisive 10-2 victory.

Despite being outshot 9-8 in the opening period, the Pittsburgh Penguins managed to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel were among the goal-scores, contributing to a 7-1 lead after two periods.

In goal, Tristan Jarry made 24 saves for the Penguins who had a 35-26 advantage in shots on goal.

Several Pittsburgh Penguins players are currently sidelined due to various injuries. Mark Pysyk is unavailable due to a lower-body injury, while Alex Nedeljkovic is also out of the lineup due to a lower-body injury. Will Butcher is not playing due to an undisclosed injury, and John Ludvig is sidelined with a concussion.

The Anaheim Ducks are determined to secure their seventh straight win

The Anaheim Ducks' remarkable six-game winning streak continued with a home victory over the previously undefeated Vegas team.

The Ducks, holding a 7-4-0 record, currently occupy the fourth position in the Pacific Division, trailing the Division leaders, Vegas, by nine points. They rank 11th in the league for goals per game, averaging 3.36, and are tied for 11th in GAA, allowing 2.91 goals per game.

Their power play success rate is 15th, at 20% and their penalty killing is tied for 17th with a success rate of 78.6%.

Although the Ducks faced offensive challenges in the first two periods against Vegas, they made a stunning comeback in the third period, outscoring the Golden Knights 4-0.

Key contributors to the scoring included Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick, and Mason McTavish, while John Gibson made 30 saves in the victory.

Injuries impacting the Anaheim Ducks include Isac Lundestrom (Achilles - Out), Chase De Leo (Knee - Out), Brock McGinn (Lower Body - Out), Jamie Drysdale (Lower Body - Out), Ryan Strome (Illness - Questionable), and John Gibson (Upper Body - Questionable).