Pittsburgh Penguins vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-16-6) face off against the Arizona Coyotes (22-19-3) at Mullett Arena on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SCRIPPS and SportsNet PT.

Pittsburgh is looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss against the Golden Knights on Jan. 20, while Arizona is riding high after a 3-2 victory over the Predators in its last home game on the same day.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been netting an average of 3.0 goals, with their defense conceding 2.67 goals per game this season. Sidney Crosby has been a key offensive force with 26 goals and 21 assists.

Jake Guentzel boasts 20 goals and 27 assists, and Evgeni Malkin has contributed 15 goals and 22 assists. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a record of 12-13-4, maintaining a 2.50 GAA and an impressive .915 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes have an average of 2.95 goals scored and conceded by their defense this season. Clayton Keller has been a key offensive player with 19 goals and 22 assists.

Nick Schmaltz has also contributed with 13 goals and 15 assists. In goal, Connor Ingram boasts a season record of 16-8-1, allowing 67 goals with a 2.5 GAA. He has made 762 saves, with .919 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 22 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins are 18-4-0-1 against the Coyotes.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 55.1% win rate, while the Coyotes have 45.8%.

The Penguins boast a penalty kill percentage of 83.21%, while the Coyotes are 79.17%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Odds and Prediction

Pittsburgh has maintained an 11-15 record as the odds favorite this season. The Penguins have excelled in games with odds shorter than -148, winning seven out of 14 and carry a strong 59.7% chance of winning tonight's game.

On the underdog side, the Coyotes have played that role 33 times this season, pulling off upsets in 13 of those matchups, with a 39.4% success rate. Specifically, when considered underdogs with odds of +124 or longer, Arizona has a record of 6-13 and a 44.6% chance of winning against Pittsburgh.

Prediction: Penguins 5-3 Coyotes

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jake Guentzel to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes.

