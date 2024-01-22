Pittsburgh Penguins vs Arizona Coyotes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 22nd 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face off against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, Arizona, on Monday. Both the Penguins and the Coyotes have won two out of the last five games.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Arizona Coyotes: Game info

Date and Time: Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SportsNet PT

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WESA 90.5 - Pittsburgh's NPR News and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-16-6) lost 3-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their last game. The Penguins are allowing 2.67 goals per game, scoring 3.00. Their power play success rate is 13.6%, and they have a penalty kill rate of 83.2%.

They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -148.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injury status

Jake Guentzel has been a key player for Pittsburgh this season contributing 47 points by scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists. Sidney Crosby has also made contributions, scoring 47 points through a combination of 26 goals and 21 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry has a 12-13-4 record with a save percentage of .914 and a goals-against average of 2.50 per game. Reilly Smith (upper body), John Ludvig (undisclosed) and Matt Nieto (knee) are unavailable for today's game.

Arizona Coyotes game preview

The Arizona Coyotes have a 22-19-3 record after winning their last game 3-2 against the Nashville Predators. They are scoring 2.95 goals and conceding 2.96 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 22.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 79.2%.

The Coyotes are considered the underdogs against the Penguins, with moneyline odds of +124.

Arizona Coyotes key players and injury status

Clayton Keller has been impressive this season for Arizona scoring a total of 19 goals and making 22 assists resulting in 41 points. On the other hand, Matias Maccelli has also been productive accumulating 30 points by scoring seven goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has a 16-8-1 record and made 762 saves this season while conceding 67 goals.

Shea Weber (ankle), Jakub Voracek (concussion), Bryan Little (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Travis Boyd (pectoral), and Nick Schmaltz (undisclosed) are unavailable for today's game.