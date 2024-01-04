Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 4, 2024

The Boston Bruins (23-7-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Penguins' recent 4-3 home loss to the Capitals snapped their three-game winning streak. Despite the setback, they have a respectable 2-1-1-1 record in their last four road games. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are on a hot streak, with four consecutive wins from Oct 11-24.

SNE, SNO and ESPN will broadcast the game for fans to catch all the action.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Game preview

Boasting a season record of 18-14-4, the Pittsburgh Penguins recently suffered a 4-3 defeat against Washington. They maintain an average of 3.00 goals scored and 2.67 goals allowed per game, with a power play success rate of 13.9% and a penalty kill rate of 82.3%.

Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17 goals, 25 assists and 129 shots on goal. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a record of 11-11-2, with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins hold a season of 23-7-6 after a 4-1 victory over Columbus. They boast an average of 3.22 goals scored and 2.56 goals allowed per game. Their power play efficiency stands at 27.5%, and their penalty kill is an impressive 85.9%.

Leading the team, David Pastrnak has contributed 22 goals, 28 assists and 178 shots on goal. In goal, Linus Ullmark holds a record of 12-5-2, maintaining a 2.72 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Bruins and Penguins have squared off 247 times, including regular season and playoffs.

The Bruins have an overall record of 138-86-21-2 (60.1%) against the Penguins, enjoying a three-game winning streak.

In regular season clashes, the Bruins hold a 125-76-21-2 (60.5%) advantage over the Penguins.

The Bruins' longest winning streak against the Penguins spans nine games, starting on Jan 8, 2004, with a 3-1 triumph and extending until Jan 18, 2007.

The Penguins lead the league in faceoff win percentage at 55.2%, while the Bruins rank 22nd in the NHL with a faceoff win rate of 49.1%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

Boston has thrived in the role of favorites this season, winning 19 of 31 games. The Bruins hold a season record of 15-6 in games with odds shorter than -148, equating to a 59.7% chance of winning this game.

On the underdog side, the Penguins have been cast in that role 15 times this season, securing victories in nine instances. When odds list the team at +124 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2, with a 44.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Penguins 2-4 Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win in 60 minutes

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Pavel Zacha to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes

