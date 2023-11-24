Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 24th 2023

In a Friday matchup at KeyBank Center, the Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9, 11th in Eastern Conference) take on the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2, 12th in Eastern Conference) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov 24.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Despite a challenging season, the Penguins have offensively performed well, averaging 3.22 goals per game. The dynamic trio of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, and Evgeni Malkin has been instrumental, contributing 27 goals and 34 assists.

Supporting this top line, Bryan Rust, Reilly Smith, and Lars Eller have added firepower with a combined 17 goals and 18 assists. Notably, defensemen Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have chipped in, scoring six goals and providing 21 assists, diversifying the offensive threats.

Conversely, the Buffalo Sabres have faced offensive struggles, averaging only 2.84 goals per game. Despite a recent surge with six goals in the last two games, reliance on the trio of John-Jason Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, and Jeff Skinner has been evident, combining for 19 goals and 25 assists.

The Sabres, however, lack depth in goal production, with only three active skaters contributing five goals or more. This top-heavy offense poses a challenge, allowing opposing defenses to focus and potentially limit Buffalo's scoring opportunities.

Penguins vs Sabres: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dominant Penguins: In the 63 games played between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, the Penguins have emerged victorious 44 times. Goal-Heavy Matches: These encounters have been characterized by an average of 6 goals per match. Overtime Success: The Penguins have displayed proficiency in overtime situations, securing 5 wins compared to the Sabres' 2. Additionally, in shootouts, Pittsburgh has clinched 4 victories, while Buffalo has 2. Goal Scoring Disparity: On average, the Penguins have netted 3.6 goals per match, while the Sabres have scored an average of 2.4 goals per match.

Penguins vs Sabres: Predictions

In the upcoming matchup, the Pittsburgh Penguins enter as favorites with odds at -119, while the Buffalo Sabres are the underdogs at -102, with an over/under set at 6.5.

Pittsburgh looks to rebound from a recent 1-0 home loss to the New York Rangers on November 22, whereas Buffalo comes off a road overtime loss, falling 4-3 to the Washington Capitals on the same date.

The odds suggest the Penguins hold an edge over the Sabres in this contest.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Penguins to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score: Yes