Pittsburgh Penguins vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 8, 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins remain on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Amerant Bank Arena. The game can be seen on Bally Sports Network and the NHL Network.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Florida Panthers preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 11-11-3, 12th in the East and on a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh is coming off a 3-1 loss on the road to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Penguins have been led by Jake Guentzel, who has 29 points. Sidney Crosby has 27 points; Evgeni Malkin has 21; Bryan Rust has 20 points, while Erik Karlsson has recorded 19 points.

Meanwhile, Florida is 15-8-2 and third in the Eastern Conference and second in the Atlantic division. The Panthers returned to the win column on Wednesday with a win over the Dallas Stars and are 2-2 in their last four.

Florida has been led by Sam Reinhart who has 32 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 24 points. Carter Verhaeghe has 21 points. Evan Rodrigues has 20 points, while Matthew Tkachuk has 19 points.

Penguins vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 43-42-4-14 all-time against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers allow 2.60 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Pittsburgh is also allowing 2.60 goals per game.

Florida is 8-4 at home.

The Penguins are 6-5-2 on the road.

Pittsburgh's power play is 9.9%, which ranks 30th.

Penguins vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are +124 underdogs while the Florida Panthers are -148 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Pittsburgh and Florida have both been solid in net and defensively, as they don't give up many chances. However, the Penguins' offense has been a problem, as it has scored just five goals in their last three games.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile, have been solid at home this season and should keep the Penguins offense in check to get the win.

Prediction: Florida 3-1 Pittsburgh

Penguins vs Panthers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -148

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -110

Tip 3: Carter Verhaeghe over 0.5 points -145

Tip 4: Evgeni Malkin over 2.5 shots -130

