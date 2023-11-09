Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 9th 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in Los Angeles to play the Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The game can be seen on ESPN+ with it taking place at the Crypto.com Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 5-6 to begin the season and riding a two-game win streak as they beat the San Jose Sharks 10-2 and the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Tuesday. The Penguins closed out their three-game California road trip on Thursday.

This season, Pittsburgh has been led by Jake Guentzel, who has 14 points; Evgeni Malkin has 13 points; Sidney Crosby has 12 points; and Bryan Rust and Reilly Smith both have 11 points.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 8-2-2 and riding a four-game win streak as the Kings swept their road trip and now return home. LA is led by Adrian Kempe, who has 14 points; Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar have 13 points; Trevor Moore has 12; and Quinton Byfield has 11 points.

Penguins vs. Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

Los Angeles is 80-62-18-6 all-time against the Penguins.

Pittsburgh is averaging 3.45 goals per game which ranks ninth in the NHL.

The Penguins are allowing 2.82 goals per game which is seventh-best in the NHL.

Los Angeles is second in the NHL in goals per game with 4.25.

The Kings are allowing 2.67 goals per game which is sixth-best in the NHL.

Penguins vs. Kings: Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are -125 favorites, with the Pittsburgh Penguins are +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5, with the over juiced to -130.

This should be a great game, as both LA and Pittsburgh have solid offenses and have gotten great goaltending this season. The Penguins conclude their road trip with the toughest game, while Los Angeles returns home after sweeping their road trip and having a ton of momentum.

The Kings offense should be able to score on Jarry, while Cam Talbot has been phenomenal this season and will make enough key saves to get LA the win.

Prediction: Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 2

Penguins vs. Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles to win -125

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals +110

Tip 3: Anze Kopitar over 0.5 points -130

Tip 4: LA to score first -120

