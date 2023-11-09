Pittsburgh Penguins vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 9th, 2023

The NHL action rolls on into Thursday, Nov 9, as the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) square off against the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) in an interconference showdown at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game is scheduled for 10.30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+, ATTSN-PT, BSW, and SportsNet PT.

This matchup kicks off a two-game regular season series between the Penguins and Kings, with Los Angeles winning in four of their most recent five meetings.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Thursday, Nov. 9th at 10.30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

Broadcast: ESPN+, ATTSN-PT, BSW, and SportsNet PT.

Live Streaming: FuboTV.

Radio: TuneIn Radio, WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5, KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM/96.7 FM.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to secure their third straight win

In their last two outings, the Pittsburgh Penguins secured impressive victories, defeating the San Jose Sharks 10-2 and blanking the Anaheim Ducks 2-0.

However, despite these wins, Pittsburgh still resides at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Their shutout of the Ducks last Tuesday saw goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Magnus Hellberg combine for 31 saves.

Radim Zohorna provided an early lead for the Penguins and Sidney Crosby sealed the victory with an empty-net goal.

Unfortunately, Tristan Jarry was forced to leave the Ducks game due to an injury near his right eye. His availability for the upcoming Kings match is in doubt, and with Alex Nedljkovic on the injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, the Pens will likely grant Magnus Hellberg (a 32-year-old goaltender) his first start of the season.

Hellberg holds a career record of 7-8-1, with a 3.09 GAA and a .888 save percentage in 16 starts and nine relief appearances.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' injury list includes Alex Nedeljkovic on long-term injured reserve, John Ludvig out, Valtteri Puustinen listed as day-to-day, and Sam Poulin and Tristan Jarry also day-to-day.

Los Angeles Kings start a stretch of four consecutive home games

After a 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights in LA on October 28, the LA Kings bounced back with an impressive three-game winning streak on the road, defeating Toronto 4-1, Ottawa 3-2, and Philadelphia 5-0.

In their game against the Flyers last Saturday, the Kings outshot their opponents 30-24, and Cam Talbot secured his first shutout of the season. The Kings had five different players scoring, with notable contributions from Anze Kopitar and Adrain Kempe, while Quinton Byfield notched three assists.

Cam Talbot has been a standout performer this season, and the 36-year-old goaltender was expected to make his fifth consecutive start on Wednesday. Pheonix Copley might take the net on Thursday night, who has a 1-0-1 record but has struggled with a 4.98 GAA and a .788 save percentage in his three starts this season.

On the injury front, the Kings have Andre Lee sidelined with an undisclosed injury, and Viktor Arvidsson is out due to a lower-body ailment.