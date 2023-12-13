Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 13, 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins go on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Bell Centre. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 12-12-3 and coming off a 4-2 win at home on Tuesday to snap their four-game losing streak. Pittsburgh kick off a two-game road trip thata concludes on Saturday in Toronto.

The Penguins have been led by Jake Guentzel, who has 31 points. Sidney Crosby has 28 points; Evgeni Malkin has 23 points; Bryan Rust has 20 points, and Erik Karlsson has 19 points.

Montreal, meanwhile, is 12-13-3 and 13th in the Eastern Conference and coming off a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday. The Canadiens have alternated wins and losses over their last five games.

Montreal has been led by Nick Suzuki who has 22 points. Cole Caufield has 20 points; Michael Matheson has 19 points, and Sean Monahan has 16 points.

Penguins vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key numbers

Montreal is 127-63-23-9 all-time against Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are 6-6-2 on the road this season.

The Canadiens average just 2.61 goals per game, which ranks 27th.

Pittsburgh is allowing just 2.59 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

Montreal allows 3.39 goals per game, which ranks 25.

The Penguins are averaging just 2.93 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

The Canadiens are 6-9-1 at home this season.

Penguins vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are -155 favorites while the Montreal Canadiens are +130 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Pittsburgh is playing on a back-to-back, which means backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will be getting the start. He has been solid, going 5-2-2 with a 2.18 GAA and a .937 SV%.

Montreal struggles to score, and that will likely be the case against the Penguins who don't give up many high-level chances. Even on a back-to-back, Pittsburgh will be the better overall team and get a much-needed win.

Prediction: Penguins 3-1 Canadiens

Penguins vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Pittsburgh Penguins to win -155

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115

Tip 3: Brendan Gallagher under 2.5 shots on goal -130

Tip 4: Reilly Smith over 0.5 points -115

Poll : Who do you think wins? Pittsburgh Montreal 0 votes