Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 13th 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-12-3) aim for their second straight victory as they take on the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-3) this Wednesday night at Bell Centre, Montreal. Scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, the game will be aired on SportsNet PT and ESPN+.

In their previous match on Dec. 12, Pittsburgh claimed a 4-2 victory at home against the Arizona Coyotes, while Montreal suffered a 2-1 home defeat to the Nashville Predators on Dec. 10 in their most recent outing.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Bell Centre, Montreal

: Bell Centre, Montreal Broadcast : SportsNet PT and ESPN+

: SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: WESA 90.5, CJAD 800 and CKGM TSN 690 Montreal

Pittsburgh Penguins on a quest to snap three-game road losing streak

After breaking their four-game losing streak with a triumph over the Coyotes, the Pittsburgh Penguins are determined to carry the momentum forward. They hope to put an end to their three-game road losing streak against the Canadiens.

Pittsburgh maintains an average of 2.88 goals per game, showcased by their recent scoring feat of four goals on 44 shots. Jake Guentzel stands out as the star performer this season, contributing 12 goals and 19 assists.

In the last game, both Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored two goals each, with Sidney Crosby chipping in with an assist.

With a robust defensive record, the Penguins concede an average of 2.62 goals per game, allowing only two in their recent outing. To secure victory in the upcoming game, a similar defensive effort will be crucial.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry saved 19 of the 21 shots faced, maintaining a season record of 9-10-2 in 21 games, featuring a 2.48 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Update

Bryan Rust is sidelined with an upper-body injury

Matt Nieto is out with an undisclosed issue.

Noel Acciari is recovering from a lower-body injury

Rickard Rakell is unavailable due to an upper-body ailment

Chad Ruhwedel is sidelined with a lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens eye a third victory in five games

After a win over the Sabres followed by a loss to the Predators in their latest match, the Montreal Canadiens seek redemption against the Penguins. A win would mark their third triumph in the last five games and extend their streak to four consecutive wins over Pittsburgh.

Montreal averages 2.61 goals per game, but in their recent outing, they managed only one goal on 37 shots, courtesy of Jake Evans.

Facing defensive challenges with an average of 3.39 goals conceded per game, the Canadiens allowed two goals in their last game and must maintain their defensive resilience here.

Goaltender Jake Allen saved 30 of the 32 shots faced, maintaining a season record of 3-6-2 in 11 games, with a 3.58 GAA and a .901 save percentage.

Currently, both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens have 27 points, tying them with the Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Update

Rafael Harvey-Pinard is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury

Tanner Pearson is out with an upper-body ailment

Carey Price is recovering from a knee injury

Alexander Newhook is dealing with a lower-body issue

Kirby Dach is out for the season with a knee injury

Chris Wideman is sidelined due to a back problem

Jordan Harris is currently dealing with a lower-body injury, affecting the team's lineup.

