Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 31, 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will be hosting the New York Islanders (17-9-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Dec 31 at 6 p.m. ET. ESPN+, MSGSN and SportsNet PT will broadcast the event.

The Penguins are on a home winning streak, having secured victories in their last three games. Their latest triumph was a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Dec 30. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders triumphed in their recent home game on Dec 29, defeating the Washington Capitals 5-1.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a challenging season. They rank 26th in the NHL for goals with 98, averaging 3.0 per game. While Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin have been standouts with 48 goals and 54 assists, the remaining offense has struggled.

Despite these struggles, the Penguins boast robust defense, conceding only 89 goals (2.7 per game), ranking them fourth in the league for the category. In goal, Tristan Jarry has an 11-11-2 record, a .916 SV%, and a 2.47 GAA.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders exhibit an impressive offensive prowess, averaging 3.09 goals per game, which ranks 17th in the league. On the defensive front, they concede 3.2 goals per game (113 in total), ranking 18th.

The top line, spearheaded by Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, has been a force, notching 24 goals and 47 assists. A shining light is goaltender Ilya Sorokin, maintaining a .911 SV% and a 3.17 GAA, with 818 saves and a notable 6.6 GAA.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Penguins and Islanders have faced each other in a total of 306 games, spanning both regular season and playoffs. The Penguins hold an overall record of 145-129-22-10 (51.0%) against the Islanders. In regular season matchups alone, the Penguins boast a 131-108-22-10 (52.4%) record against the New York Islanders. The Penguins have enjoyed a historical winning streak of five games on four separate occasions. When it comes to penalty killing, the Penguins shine with an impressive 83.02% success rate, ranking ninth in the league, while the Islanders struggle with the 31st-ranked penalty kill percentage at 72.38%. In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 50.8% win rate, whereas the Penguins lead the NHL with a 54.6% success rate.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Odds and prediction

Out of the 20 games played as the favorite this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins has emerged victorious in nine instances. The Penguins have been particularly successful in games with odds shorter than -126, winning seven out of 14 and carrying a calculated 55.8% probability of winning the upcoming contest.

On the other hand, the Islanders, cast as underdogs in 19 games this season, have managed to secure eight upset wins, equating to a success rate of 42.1%. In situations where the Islanders have odds of +106 or longer, they hold a 7-7 record, presenting a 48.5% chance of victory.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes

