Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 23rd 2023

The Ottawa Senators (11-17) will welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) to the Canadian Tire Centre.

In their recent match on Dec 21, Ottawa suffered a 6-4 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche on the road. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh secured a 2-1 home victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day, triumphing in the shootout 1-0.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet PT and NHL Network.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently on a two game winning streak, with their defense allowing only one goal in the latest match against the Hurricanes, resulting in a 2-1 victory. Sidney Crosby, who scored a goal and took four shots on goal, played a pivotal role in the win.

The team maintains an average of 2.81 goals scores and concedes 2.71 goals per game. Although the defense holds the ninth rank, it's crucial for them to elevate their performance going forward.

Conversely, the Ottawa Senators' defense is encountering challenges leading up to this game, as was evident in their recent 4-3 defeat against the Arizona Coyotes and a 6-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Over the season, Ottawa is averaging 3.36 goals, but their defense is conceding an average of 3.53 goals per game, ranking them 28th in the league.

Despite boasting the 11th ranked offense, the defense shortcomings are a cause for concern. Tim Stutzle has been a standout performer with six goals and 25 assists this season.

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo is grappling with challenges, sporting a .891 SV% and a 3.62 GAA, with -7.4 goals saved above average on 586 shots.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Senators and Penguins have faced off in a total of 139 games, combining both regular season and playoffs. The Senators hold an overall record of 52-73-9-5 (40.6%) against the Penguins. Notably, the Senators currently enjoy a two game winning streak in their recent matchups. In regular season encounters alone, the Senators have a 42-56-9-5 (41.5%) record against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The longest winning streak in the Senators' history against the Penguins spans seven games, commencing with a 6-5 victory on Jan 22, 2004, and extending until Nov 10, 2006. On the Penalty kill, the Senators boast a 70.21% success rate, ranking 32nd in the league, while the Penguins hold the 12th position with an 82.00% penalty kill percentage. In faceoff prowess, the Penguins secure the second best win rate at 54.5%, whereas the Senators claim the 10th highest faceoff win percentage in the NHL at 50.9%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and prediction

Ottawa has faced 13 games as the favorite this season, managing to secure victories in six of those matchups.

In another 13 games with odds shorter than -111, the Senators emerged victorious six times.

The odds currently imply a 52.6% probability of Ottawa winning the upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Penguins have been cast as underdogs in 12 games this season, succeeding in upsetting their opponents in seven instances.

Notably, when labeled as underdogs with odds of -109 or longer, the Penguins maintain a 7-5 record and carry a 52.2% chance of winning.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Ottawa to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will be the winner? Ottawa Senators Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes