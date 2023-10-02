Pittsburgh Penguins vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL preseason live on TV, channel list & more

An exciting NHL preseason showdown is on the horizon as the Ottawa Senators travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams have displayed flashes of brilliance during their preseason campaigns, setting the stage for an intriguing battle on the ice.

Here are all the details you need to catch this exciting game:

Senators vs. Penguins: Match details

The game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators will kick off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time tonight at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This game marks the fifth of seven preseason games for the Penguins.

Senators vs. Penguins: Local broadcast

Local fans are in for a treat as they can catch all the action on the new broadcast home of the Penguins, SportsNet Pittsburgh. This revamped channel promises to provide an enhanced viewing experience for Pittsburgh Penguins supporters in the area.

Senators vs. Penguins: TV, streaming and radio coverage

For those outside the local market, NHL Network will be broadcasting the game, ensuring that fans across the country can tune in and enjoy the game.

If you prefer to enjoy the game through various streaming services, here are some options to consider:

DIRECTV STREAM (Ultimate Plan): Offering an array of channels and content, DIRECTV STREAM's Ultimate Plan grants you access to the NHL Network. Fubo with Fubo Extra: Sign up for the Fubo Pro plan and enhance your viewing experience with the Fubo Extra package. Sling with Sports Extra: Sling TV offers flexibility with its Blue or Orange plans, both of which can be paired with the Sports Extra package to include the NHL Network in your lineup.

For those who prefer the radio commentary experience, 105.9 the X has you covered with live play-by-play coverage. Additionally, for out-of-market viewers, ESPN+ provides another avenue to catch all the hockey excitement.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators preseason game preview

The Ottawa Senators have made their presence felt in the preseason with an impressive 4-1-0 record.

They kicked off their warm-up games with two wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and bounced back from a loss to the Montreal Canadiens with victories over the Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers. Their well-rounded performances showcase the Senators' potential as they gear up for the regular season.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a mixed preseason, tallying a 2-1-1 record. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, netting 12 goals, while their defense has shown some vulnerability, allowing 11 goals. Notably, the Penguins have been dominant at home.

Key players to watch include Felix Robert, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals with two, and Radim Zohorna, the assist leader with two. Pittsburgh has made significant offseason acquisitions, including Reilly Smith and Erik Karlsson, while also experiencing departures like Jeff Petry and Casey DeSmith.

As the regular season looms just nine days away, expect Pittsburgh to field more of their regular lineup, aiming to maintain their perfect home record. The Senators will seek to test their mettle in enemy territory. With both teams eager to fine-tune their game, Monday's clash promises thrilling action.