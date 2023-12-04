Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 4, 2023

The Philadelphia Flyers (12-10-2) welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-2) to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Dec. 4, for a 7 p.m. ET face-off. The game will be broadcast on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Pittsburgh suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers at home on Dec. 2 and will be hoping for a change of fortune in this game.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a setback in their last game due to defensive lapses, leading to a shootout loss. Jake Guentzel, who scored two goals in the last game, is poised to be a key factor again.

With an average of 3.13 goals per game, the Penguins' defense, ranked seventh overall, is crucial for their success and its performance will be pivotal in the upcoming matchup.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia Flyers' season has been a series of ups and downs, making each game uncertain and the upcoming one is no exception.

Tyson Foerster stood out in their last game with a goal and an assist. The Flyers average 2.92 goals per game and concede 2.88 goals per game. Remarkably, they rank sixth in the NHL for shots per game, with an average of 32.8.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and Key numbers

In their extensive head-to-head history, spanning 349 games encompassing both regular season and playoffs, the Penguins have an overall record of 134-183-30-2, translating to a win percentage of 42.7%. For regular season encounters, the Penguins maintain a record of 114-162-30-2 (41.9%) against Philadelphia. The playoff history between the two teams consists of seven series, with the Penguins currently trailing 3-4 overall. Notably, the Penguins emerged victorious in their most recent playoff clash during the 2018 First Round. The Penguins' longest winning streak over the Flyers stands at 8 games, commencing on Oct 5, 2006, with a 4-0 triumph, and extending until Mar 4, 2007. The Penguins are 17th in the NHL for goals scored, having tallied 72 an average rate of 3.1 per game. In contrast, the Flyers, with 70 goals (2.9 per game), rank 21st. Defensively, the Penguins are one of the most resilient units in the league, having allowed a total of 60 goals (2.6 per game). The Flyers allow 2.9 goals per game (69 in total). The Penguins have the ninth-best goal differential at +12 while the Flyers are +1.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

As the oddsmakers' choice this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have gone 5-10. Notably, the Penguins have showcased strength in games with odds lower than -135, registering victories in four of 10 instances.

The probability of Pittsburgh winning this particular contest stands at 57.4%. On the other side, the Flyers have played the underdog role 20 times this season, managing to upset their opponent on 10 occasions.

In games where odds list the Flyers at +114 or longer, Philadelphia holds a record of 8-9. The Probability of the Flyers winning this game is estimated at 46.7%. Expect the Penguins to win this one but it should be close.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

