Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 8th 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-15-4) will play against the Philadelphia Flyers (20-13-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Jan 8, at 7 p.m. ET. Their last outing ended in a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan 6. The Flyers, on the other hand, secured a 3-2 home win against the Calgary Flames on the same day.

ESPN+, TVAS, NBCSP, NHLN, and SN-PIT will provide broadcast coverage for the game.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game preview

Jake Guentzel stands out as the Penguins' leading scorer with 43 points, comprised of 18 goals and 25 assists. Sidney Crosby follows closely with 41 points, showcasing 22 goals.

Additional offensive contributions come from Evgeni Malkin, who has amassed 33 points with 14 goals and 19 assists, Erik Karlsson with 27 points, primarily from 21 assists, and Kris Letang with 26 points, including 23 assists this season. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds an 11-12-2 record, maintaining a 2.60 GAA, and a .912 SV%.

Leading the scoring charts for the Flyers is Travis Konecny with 36 points, derived from 21 goals and 15 assists.

Travis Sanheim contributes 25 points, mainly from 21 assists. Joel Farabee has tallied 29 points, evenly split between 12 goals and 17 assists, while Sean Couturier adds 27 points, featuring 17 assists.

In goal, Carter Hart holds a 10-7-3 record, maintaining a 2.63 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Penguins and Flyers have faced each other in a total of 350 games in both regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins hold an overall record of 134-184-30-2 (42.6%) against the Flyers.

Currently, the Penguins are on a 2-game losing streak against the Flyers.

In regular season matchups alone, the Penguins have 114-163-30-2 (41.7%) record against the Flyers.

The Penguins' longest winning streak over the Flyers is 8 games, starting on Oct 5, 2006, with a 4-0 victory and lasting until Mar 4, 2007.

Scoring-wise, the Penguins have totaled 115 goals (3.0 per game), placing them 21st in the league, while the Flyers have netted 113 goals this season (2.9 per game), placing them 23rd in the league.

On the penalty kill, the Penguins boast an 83.05% success rate, the eight best in the league, whereas the Flyers maintain the second best penalty kill percentage at 86.29%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

The Flyers have faced the underdog status in 29 games this season and have triumphed in 14 of those encounters, achieving a 48.3% success rate. When designated as the underdog with odds of +104 or longer in 25 games, the Flyers hold an 11-14 record, translating to a 49.0% chance of victory.

On the flip side, the Penguins has been favored in 22 games this season, securing victory in nine of them. The Penguins hold an 8-10 record in games with odds shorter than -124. According to the odds, Pittsburgh is given a 55.4% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Penguins 3 - 4 Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flyers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: Kris Letang to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes

