Pittsburgh Penguins vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The Seattle Kraken are riding high on a six-game winning streak on the road and will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game takes place at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Jan 15, at 6 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SportsNet PT.

Pittsburgh's most recent outing resulted in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan 13. Meanwhile, Seattle celebrated a 7-4 triumph on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets on the same day.

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Seattle Kraken are determined to extend their impressive nine-game winning streak as they face off against the Penguins. With an overall record of 19-14-9 and a road record of 10-6-6, the Kraken boast a strong performance.

They have a 16-2-6 record when scoring three or more goals and their robust defense ranks ninth in the NHL, allowing a total of 118 goals.

Leading the team, Jared McCann has notched 16 goals and 10 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand stands out as a key contributor with 34 total points, including 12 goals and 22 assists in 42 games.

Joey Daccord holds a 13-5-8 record in the net, showcasing a 2.29 GAA and .923 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a 20-15-6 overall record, with a home record of 10-8-2. The Penguins have excelled in games where they score three or more goals, holding an 18-3-3 record. Defensively they rank fifth in the NHL, allowing only 112 total goals.

Key contributors include Evgeni Malkin, with 15 goals and 20 assists, Jake Guentzel, with an impressive 46 Points in 41 games, and Sidney Crosby, with 24 goals and 20 assists.

In goal, Alex Nedeljkovic has played 15 games this season and holds an 8-3-2 record, conceding 37 goals with a 2.66 GAA and .916 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Penguins and Kraken have faced each other in a total of four games.

The Penguins hold an overall record of 1-3 (25%) against the Kraken, currently enduring a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh boasts an impressive 82.4% penalty-kill percentage, ranking 10th in the league.

In contrast, the Kraken's penalty-kill percentage is 80.51%, placing them 12th in the NHL.

In faceoffs, the Kraken win 48.3%, ranking 25th in the NHL, while the Penguins lead the league with the highest faceoff win percentage at 54.9%.

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and prediction

This season, Pittsburgh has claimed victory in 10 of 24 games played as the favorite. In 15 games with odds lower than -143, the Penguins have notched seven wins, showcasing a 58.8% chance of winning the upcoming game.

Conversely, the Kraken, labeled as underdogs in 27 games this season, have achieved 10 upset wins. In 17 games as the underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Seattle holds a 7-10 record, with a 45.5% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Penguins 2-4 Kraken

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Evgeni Malkin to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes.

