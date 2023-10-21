Pittsburgh Penguins vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, lines, odds predictions, & more | 21 Oct 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues will face off on October 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both teams have displayed outstanding form this season, making this contest an invaluable test of skills and strategies.

This game will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It can be watched live on ESPN+, BSMW and SportsNet PT channels.

Pittsburgh Penguins preview

Pittsburgh Penguins experienced an inconsistent start to the new season, posting two victories and two defeats over four games. Though they recently fell to Detroit, the team remains determined to achieve consistency and recent changes have already been implemented into its lineup.

Depth has been an issue for the Penguins over recent seasons, prompting General Manager Kyle Dubas to revamp the lower half of their lineup. Radim Zohorna had an outstanding preseason and is anticipated to play against the St. Louis Blues this evening.

Changes may also take place at the defensive line, with Ryan Shea reportedly practicing alongside Chad Ruhwedel to enhance performance throughout the season. These adjustments demonstrate their commitment to optimizing their lineup and performance throughout the campaign.

St. Louis Blues preview

Last season was unpredictable for the St. Louis Blues, as their record showed successes and struggles. They held a 10-7-17 record in overtime games, contributing to their 37-38-7 overall record. The team demonstrated its grit by collecting 26 points in 18 games decided by one goal or less.

Their power-play performance was remarkable. They scored one goal from 33 power-play opportunities, contributed 35 points and led to a 16-14-3 record. The Blues' record was determined by whether they outshot their opponents or were outshot.

They achieved a 9-12-2 record when outshooting their opponent and 26-23-5 when outshot. This shows they can compete even when facing greater offensive pressure.

Pittsburgh Penguins lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel

Sidney Crosby

Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin

Defensemen

Ryan Graves

Marcus Pettersson

Erik Karlsson

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex NedelJkovic

St. Louis Blues lines

Forwards

Brandon Saad

Robert Thomas

Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours

Defensemen

Nick Leddy

Colton Parayko

Torey Krug

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues: Odds and predictions

The Pittsburgh Penguins are considered moneyline favorites with moneyline odds of -155, while the St. Louis Blues are seen as underdogs with odds of +131. These odds indicate that the Penguins had a greater chance of prevailing.

Even as an underdog team, the Blues still had a chance at beating out the Penguins if they could perform under pressure and rise to meet it.