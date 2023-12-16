Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 16, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) to the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 6-5 overtime defeat to the Columbus Blue Jackets while the Penguins are riding high after a 4-3 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Fans can catch the action on SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

With a season record of 13-12-3, the Pittsburgh Penguins secured a hard-fought 4-3 shootout win over Montreal in their most recent game.

Despite trailing 3-1 in the first period, the Penguins rallied with two second-period goals, forcing overtime and eventually claiming victory in the shootout. Before facing Montreal, Pittsburgh had beaten Arizona 4-2, snapping a four-game losing streak.

The team's average scoring stands at 2.93 goals per game, with a 2.61 GAA. Their power play success rate is 13.4%, complemented by an 81.8% penalty kill efficiency.

Leading the team, Jake Guentzel has contributed 13 goals, 19 assists and 97 shots on goal. In goal, Tristan Jarry boasts a .917 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA, with 8.1 goals saved above average.

Meanwhile, after a recent 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus, the Toronto Maple Leafs are 15-6-6 for the season. Despite a challenging 5-0 third period deficit, Toronto forced overtime before succumbing in the extra frame.

Against Columbus, Toronto dominated the Rangers with a 7-3 win but suffered a 4-3 loss to the Islanders in their preceding matchup. The Maple Leafs average 3.52 goals per game, concede 3.30 goalsand boast a 25.6% power play success rate along with a 79.3% penalty kill efficiency.

Leading the Maple Leafs, William Nylander has 14 goals, 24 assists and 120 shots on goal for the season. In goal, Ilya Samsonov has faced challenges, recording a .878 save percentage and a 3.51 GAA on 337 shots, with a deficit of -8.6 goals saved above average.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Penguins and Maple Leafs have faced off 207 times, combining regular season and playoffs. The Penguins hold an overall record of 95-94-17-1 (50%) against the Maple Leafs. In regular season matchups, the Penguins are ahead 91-86-17-1 (51%). The longest winning streak the Penguins have enjoyed over the Maple Leafs is seven games, starting on Nov. 27, 2013, with a 6-5 win and lasting until Oct. 13, 2015. Toronto ranks third in the NHL for faceoff win percentage, at 53.5%, while the Penguins are second with a 54.5% success rate. The Penguins have had five shutouts, while the Maple Leafs have earned one this season. On average, Maple Leafs skaters deliver 21.2 hits and block 17.2 shots per game.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

Toronto, as the favorite in 24 games this season, has secured victory 13 times. In 15 games with odds lower than -148, the Maple Leafs have won nine times, presenting a 59.7% chance of winning the upcoming contest.

On the flip side, the Penguins, as the underdog in 10 games this season, have achieved success in six instances (60.0%).

Notably, Pittsburgh has won one out of three games when labeled as the underdog with odds at +122 or longer. Their win probability for the upcoming matchup stands at 45.0%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes

Tip 3: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes

Tip 4: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Pittsburgh Penguins Toronto Maple Leafs 0 votes