Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

T-Mobile Arena is set to host an exciting matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (26-14-5) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-15-6) on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SN-PT.

Pittsburgh comes into this game following a 3-0 home victory against the Kraken on Jan. 15, while Vegas dominated with a 5-1 win over the Rangers at home on Jan. 18.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins maintain an average of 3.02 goals per game and capitalize on 13.7% of their power play opportunities.

Sidney Crosby spearheads the team with 26 goals, and 20 assists, while Jake Guentzel contributes 19 goals and 27 assists, and Evgeni Malkin adds 15 goals, 21 assists, and 114 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the Penguins concede an average of 2.67 goals per game and successfully neutralize 82.7% of their opponent's power plays.

In goal, Tristan Jarry, with a 12-12-4 record this season, has faced 771 shots, allowing 65 goals at a 2.48 GAA, making 709 saves and holding a .915 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights maintain an average of 3.13 goals per game, and converting 20.9% of their power play opportunities.

Jack Eichel leads the team with 19 goals, while Mark Stone contributes with 31 assists, and Jonathan Marchessault boasts 154 shots on goal.

In goal, Logan Thompson, wtih a 15-9-3 record, has conceded 71 goals, faced 790 shots, holds a 2.63 GAA, and maintains a .911 SV%.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Penguins and Golden Knights have faced off 11 times.

The Penguins have secured a 7-4 (63.65%) record against the Golden Knights.

The Penguins exhibit an impressive eighth-ranked penalty kill percentage in the league at 82.68%, while the Golden Knights rank 15th with a penalty kill percentage of 79.85%.

The Penguins hold the 12th spot with a goals differential of +15 while the Golden Knights shine with the league's ninth-best goal differential at +21.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

The Golden Knights have displayed resilience this season with eight wins in 14 games as underdogs. When odds set Vegas at -109 or longer on the odds, the team boasts record of 8-6 and carries a 52.2% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Penguins, favorites in 25 games this season, have won 11 times. In games with odds shorter than -111, Pittsburgh has a record of 11-14, with a 52.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Penguins 3 - 1 Golden Knights

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Pittsburgh Penguins Vegas Golden Knights 0 votes