Playing "Extend, Keep, Trade" with the return package for Pierre-Luc Dubois: Analyzing the Winnipeg Jets' options

In the recent massive trade between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings, the Jets acquired Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and Gabriel Vilardi in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Now, let's evaluate the Jets' best course of action with each player, playing a game of "Extend, Keep, Trade."

#1- Trade Alex Iafallo: Maximizing value for the Winnipeg Jets

Considering the Winnipeg Jets are in a rebuilding phase, it would be wise to explore trading Alex Iafallo before the NHL season begins. Iafallo, at the age of 29, is still in the prime of his career and could attract significant interest from contending teams. By moving Iafallo, the Jets can potentially secure a fair package in return, consisting of draft picks or prospects, which would further aid their rebuilding efforts. This trade could also allow Iafallo to contribute to a team that is in immediate playoff contention.

#2- Extend Rasmus Kupari

Rasmus Kupari, at just 23 years old, has already demonstrated immense NHL potential in his young career. Given his promising skill set and potential upside, the Jets should prioritize extending Kupari, who is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. By securing Kupari's services long-term, the Jets can ensure stability and continuity within their roster, as well as benefit from his growth and development. This move would align with their rebuilding strategy, as they aim to build a competitive core for the future.

#3- Keep Gabriel Vilardi

Similarly, the Los Angeles Kings should hold onto Gabriel Vilardi, another 23 years old as they rebuild their core around players like Kyle Connor. Vilardi has shown glimpses of his potential and possesses the tools to develop into a valuable asset for the Kings.

Retaining Vilardi aligns with the Kings' objective of building a strong foundation of young talent and nurturing their growth. By keeping Vilardi, the Kings can continue to develop him within their system and capitalize on his potential contributions in the coming seasons.

