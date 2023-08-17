Playoff dark horses? Grading the Columbus Blue Jackets' offseason moves

After a tough season marked by injuries and underperformance, the Columbus Blue Jackets entered the offseason with the intent of revamping their roster and setting a new direction.

The team made a series of calculated moves aimed at strengthening their core and addressing key deficiencies.

Here is a closer look at their significant transactions while grading their impact on the team's prospects:

#1. Taking Adam Fantilli Third Overall in the Draft - Grade: A+

The Columbus Blue Jackets capitalized on the Anaheim Ducks' choice by selecting Adam Fantilli No. 3 in the draft. Fantilli, a highly-touted prospect, brings a dynamic skill set that can inject much-needed energy and creativity into the lineup.

His selection represents a significant step toward building a more competitive team and injecting a fresh spark into their offense.

#2. Trading for Damon Severson - Grade: A-

Acquiring Damon Severson from the cash-strapped New Jersey Devils for a third-round pick was a shrewd move by the Blue Jackets. Severson adds depth and experience to their defensive corps, offering both offensive contributions and responsible play in his own zone.

His versatility will be valuable in stabilizing the blue line and potentially providing mentorship to the younger defensemen.

#3. Trading for Ivan Provorov in a Three-Team Deal - Grade: B+

The Columbus Blue Jackets' decision to acquire Ivan Provorov in a three-team trade reflects their commitment to fortifying their defense. Provorov's addition brings an established top-tier defenseman to their lineup.

His partnership with other defenders could help elevate the team's defensive play and provide a reliable anchor on the back end.

#4. Drafting Gavin Brindley to Pair with Fantilli on the Columbus Blue Jackets - Grade: A+

Selecting Gavin Brindley, a teammate of Adam Fantilli's at Michigan, in the second round is a masterstroke that demonstrates the Blue Jackets' foresight in building chemistry within the team.

The potential tandem of Fantilli and Brindley presents an exciting prospect for both current and future seasons. Their familiarity and shared playstyle could foster a dynamic partnership that adds a new dimension to the Blue Jackets' offensive strategy.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have undertaken a comprehensive overhaul to rebuild their roster following a challenging season. The team's proactive approach to addressing weaknesses and leveraging opportunities indicates a commitment to returning to contention.

The acquisition of top talents like Adam Fantilli and Damon Severson, along with strategic draft choices like Gavin Brindley, showcases a well-thought-out plan for improvement.

As the new season approaches, these offseason moves hold the potential to rejuvenate the Blue Jackets and transform them into a more competitive force in the league.