Playoffs soon? Grading the Ottawa Senators' offseason moves

The Ottawa Senators are heading into the 2023-24 season with high hopes after narrowly missing the playoffs in the previous campaign. With a mix of strategic signings and a notable trade, the Senators have set the stage for potential success. Let's take a closer look at their offseason moves and grade their decisions.

Signing Vladimir Tarasenko (Grade: B+)

Bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko on a one-year deal worth $5 million AAV could prove to be a significant addition to the Senators' roster. Despite concerns about his injury history, Tarasenko's offensive capabilities are undeniable. If he can regain his scoring touch and stay healthy, he has the potential to provide a major boost to the team's offense. The short-term nature of the deal also mitigates some of the risks.

Trading Alex DeBrincat (Grade: B-)

The decision to trade Alex DeBrincat, who had requested a trade to the Detroit Red Wings for Dominik Kubalik, Donavan Sebrango, a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick, could shape the Senators' future positively. Kubalik brings scoring ability and youth, while the draft picks add potential depth to the prospect pool. However, trading away DeBrincat, a proven scorer, might be a slight downgrade in the immediate term. This move balances potential and immediate impact, earning a B- grade.

Signing Travis Hamonic back to the Ottawa Senators (Grade: C+)

Retaining Travis Hamonic on a two-year deal worth $1.1 million AAV signifies the Ottawa Senators' commitment to bolstering their defensive core. While Hamonic brings experience and a defensive mindset, his offensive contributions have been limited. The contract's value is reasonable, but the impact might not be substantial. This signing earns a C+ grade for stability but lacks standout potential.

Signing Zack MacEwan (Grade: B)

The three-year deal worth $775K AAV for Zack MacEwan is a reasonable depth signing that could offer value in various facets of the game. MacEwan's versatility and work ethic provide the Ottawa Senators with a reliable bottom-six option. While not a headline move, this signing could pay dividends as MacEwan contributes to the team's depth and role players.

Signing Joonas Korpisalo (Grade: C+)

Securing Joonas Korpisalo on a five-year deal worth $4 million AAV signals the Senators' commitment to solidifying their goaltending situation. While Korpisalo has shown flashes of brilliance, consistency has been a concern. The length of the deal is a bit of a gamble, considering Korpisalo's track record. The contract's annual value also might be slightly higher than expected. This signing is marked by potential but also carries an element of risk.

In summary, the Ottawa Senators' offseason moves reflect a mixture of short-term gains and long-term potential. The acquisition of Tarasenko has the potential to be a game-changer, while the DeBrincat trade balances current performance with future assets. The team's focus on depth signings and goaltending stability adds to their overall strategy.

While not devoid of risks, the Senators' moves position them for a competitive push towards the playoffs in the 2023-24 season. Overall, their offseason efforts merit a B- grade as they strive to build on the momentum from the previous season and secure their spot in the postseason.