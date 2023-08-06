Positioning for a deeper run? Grading the Florida Panthers' offseason moves

The Florida Panthers had a remarkable journey to the Stanley Cup final, capturing the hearts of fans with their sensational performance. However, their quest for the championship ultimately fell short against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In the aftermath of this memorable run, the Panthers aimed to bolster their roster for the upcoming season through a series of offseason moves. Let's evaluate these transactions and their potential impact on the team's continued success.

C- Signing Evan Rodrigues

Signing Evan Rodrigues to a four-year deal worth three million AAV is a move that provides consistency and depth to the Florida Panthers' lineup.

Rodrigues' versatility and steady play make this a reasonable addition. However, the contract's term and value might be slightly high for a player of his caliber, resulting in a C grade.

A- - Signing Niko Mikkola

The signing of Niko Mikkola to a three-year deal worth 2.5 million AAV is a smart move to enhance the team's defensive options. Mikkola's potential and defensive capabilities bring valuable assets to the blue line.

This move earns an A- grade, as it addresses a crucial need and offers good value for the investment.

D+ - Replacing Radko Gudas with Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Bringing in Oliver Ekman-Larsson on a one-year deal worth 2.25 million AAV as a replacement for Radko Gudas is a debatable move. While Ekman-Larsson has shown skill in the past, his recent performance has raised concerns.

This signing receives a D+ grade, as it poses a risk due to Ekman-Larsson's declining production and the significant role Gudas played in the locker room.

B - Bringing Mike Reilly and Dmitry Kulikov to the Florida Panthers

The acquisitions of Mike Reilly and Dmitry Kulikov as depth options for the blue line represent a solid effort to address a previous weakness. Reilly and Kulikov's defensive abilities and experience can provide stability and support to the team's defensive core.

This move receives a B grade, as it improves a vulnerable area of the roster.

A - Signing Anthony Stolarz

The signing of Anthony Stolarz to a one-year deal worth 1.1 million AAV is a prudent move to secure a reliable backup option for Sergei Bobrovsky. Stolarz's potential for growth and ability to step in when needed make him a valuable asset.

This signing earns an A grade, as it ensures goaltending depth while leaving room for Stolarz's development.

In summary, the Florida Panthers' post-Stanley Cup run offseason moves reflect a mix of calculated decisions and risk-taking. While some signings address key areas and demonstrate a commitment to team improvement, others come with potential drawbacks and uncertainties.

The Florida Panthers' management has showcased a proactive approach to shaping the team's future, aiming to build upon their recent success and strive for another deep playoff run in the seasons to come.