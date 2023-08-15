Possible landing spots for Jonathan Marchessault in a trade

Jonathan Marchessault's recent scoring tear played a pivotal role in the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory. However, as he enters the final year of his $5 million AAV contract and likely anticipates a substantial payday, trade rumors have surfaced.

Here are three possible trade destinations for the dynamic forward: the Ottawa Senators, the Detroit Red Wings, and the New York Rangers.

#1. Ottawa Senators: Fueling a youthful offense

The Ottawa Senators have been focused on rebuilding their roster with young talent. Adding Jonathan Marchessault would bring a veteran presence to their lineup while contributing to the development of their promising young players.

His scoring ability and experience in deep playoff runs could provide the Senators with leadership and playoff-caliber play. Additionally, his potential offensive impact would be valuable for a team looking to climb the standings and become more competitive.

#2. Detroit Red Wings: Elevating offensive depth

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and Marchessault could play a vital role in accelerating their progress. His offensive skill set and playoff experience could significantly elevate the team's offensive depth. The Red Wings would benefit from his ability to provide consistent scoring, mentorship to young forwards and leadership in the locker room.

His presence, along with talents like Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat, could help the Red Wings transition from a rebuilding team to a more competitive force in the league.

#3. New York Rangers: Adding a scoring punch

The New York Rangers have been making strides toward contention, and Jonathan Marchessault could be the missing piece to bolster their forward group. With a blend of young stars and experienced players, the Rangers are in a position to make a significant playoff push.

Marchessault's scoring prowess would complement their existing offensive talent, while his playoff experience could provide the Rangers with the depth needed for a deep postseason run. His acquisition could solidify the Rangers' status as a contender in the competitive Metropolitan Division.

Jonathan Marchessault's impressive scoring performance and impending contract situation have made him a hot commodity on the trade market.

Aside from that, Jonathan Marchessault brings essential off-the-ice talents like leadership and grit, both aspects each of the three teams could use more of in their pursuit of the playoffs next season.