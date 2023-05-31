NHL Playoff Power Rankings: Where do the Bruins rank after losing in the first round? 

As the NHL playoffs near their thrilling conclusion, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown. The Florida Panthers will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Stanley Cup Final. The two teams have battled their way through intense competition, defeating formidable opponents to earn their spot in the final. Now, as they prepare to face off against each other, it's time to evaluate their strengths, weaknesses, and overall performance throughout the NHL playoffs.

Power Ranking the 2023 NHL Playoffs

#16 Winnipeg Jets

Vegas Golden Knights v Winnipeg Jets - Game Four

The Jets had an exciting start to their series against Vegas, but that was about it. Four consecutive losses bounced the luckless Jets from the NHL playoffs.

#15 Minnesota Wild

Dallas Stars v Minnesota Wild - Game Six

Once again, the Wild struggled to put points on the board when it counted. A bad goalie decision in game two may have doomed the Wild from being higher on this list.

#14 New York Islanders

New York Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five

The Islanders hung on during their series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they just didn’t impress. The Islanders struggled to score, and their special teams failed when it mattered most.

#13 Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers v Los Angeles Kings - Game Six

The Kings tried to keep up with the Oilers but just couldn’t stop McDavid and Draisaitl. The Kings struggled in net between Copley and Korpisalo and will be facing a big offseason decision at that position.

#12 Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six

The Lightning were looking pretty hot against the Leafs early on, but couldn’t capitalize in the third period or in overtime. The Leafs were able to take advantage on comebacks and game winning goals to advance.

#11 Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Six

The Avalanche had off the ice drama, chemistry issues, depth injuries, and special team woes lead to their elimination at the hands of the Seattle Kraken.

#10 New York Rangers

New York Rangers v Carolina Hurricanes

The Rangers got the job done on the road in the first two games, and then turned off the gas. The Devils took advantage, winning four out of the last five games of the series.

#9 New Jersey Devils

New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five

The Devils were able to overcome adversity in the first round, but the Carolina Hurricanes were just too much. The Devils couldn’t stop the Canes' talented blue line and lost in five games.

#8 Toronto Maple Leafs

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two

The Maple Leafs took advantage of bad goaltending in the first round and lost because of elite goaltending in the second round. Sergei Bobrovsky shut down the Leafs to bounce them from the NHL playoffs.

#7 Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Five

The Oilers were able to score at will against the Kings. Against the veteran blue line of the Golden Knights, however, the job was a little more difficult.

#6 Seattle Kraken

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken - Game Six

The Kraken made the top six due to the grit they showed in both the late first round and early second round. Seattle extended the series to seven games, but couldn't crack Oettinger in game seven.

#5 Dallas Stars

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

Unlike 2022, Jake Oettinger was good, but not good enough. The Golden Knights had huge overtime wins in games one and two and coasted to a six game series win over the Stars.

#4 Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven

The Boston Bruins gave hope to the most dangerous team in hockey and they took advantage. If a couple bounces go different ways in overtime, the Bruins could be playing in the NHL Stanley Cup Final right now.

#3 Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers - Game Four

The Hurricanes were just another victim of the Panther machine. The Hurricanes played close in every game, but came up on the wrong end four times in a row. That happens sometimes.

#2 Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six

The Golden Knights proved that the playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint. All hope was lost for the Golden Knights after getting blown out by the Jets in the first round, but since then, they are 12-4.

#1 Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers - Game Four

Who would have guessed? The Florida Panthers get the job done plain and simple. They’ve gone through maybe the three teams that people would have listed as the best three teams going into the NHL playoffs, and they've done it in style.

