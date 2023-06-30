Premier Hockey Federation bought by Mark Walter group & Billie Jean King enterprises

In a groundbreaking move for women's hockey, the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has been purchased by the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises. This acquisition marks a significant step towards the creation of a unified women's hockey league and has generated great excitement within the hockey community.

The Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises have long been supporters of women's hockey and have been actively involved in working towards the establishment of a league that provides fair wages and sustainable economic opportunities for players. This acquisition of the PHF is a result of their continued efforts to bring about positive change in the sport.

As part of the purchase, the contracts of PHF players have been voided, signaling a fresh start for the league under new ownership. However, it has been reported that only "certain assets" of the PHF have been acquired by the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises, suggesting that there are still details to be worked out regarding the league's structure and operations.

The PWHPA (Professional Women's Hockey Players Association), a union supporting women's hockey, has been instrumental in facilitating this purchase. The PWHPA has been working tirelessly to establish a collective bargaining agreement and create a league that meets the needs and aspirations of women hockey players.

With the ratification vote on the collective bargaining agreement expected to take place in the coming week, the formation of the new league is on the horizon. Key issues such as the number of teams, locations, and the future of existing player contracts will need to be resolved. The Premier Hockey Federation currently has teams in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, East Rutherford, Hartford, Buffalo, and Richfield.

The new league aims to provide sustainable pay and competitive support for players, with the PWHPA having a different vision for a women's pro league.

The ratification of a collective bargaining agreement is still pending.

