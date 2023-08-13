Puckdoku NHL Grid: August 13 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Sunday, August 13, is now out, marking the 44th day of this entertaining 3x3 hockey trivia game. The grid for the day features yet another intriguing quiz that will find fans scratching their heads for correct answers.

The first two rows in today's NHL Grid, like every day, are identical to name players to play for two teams. The third row, meanwhile, is quite easy, as participants require to complete the grid by naming players to accumulate 40-plus assists in a single season for specific teams.

Whereas the bottom line needs to be solved by entering players to have one-team careers for given teams. Sidney Crosby, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov are some of the answers to today's NHL grid.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 13

Sidney Crosby is the answer to Grid 9

Grid 1: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Anthony Duclair.

Grid 2: Which player has played for both the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Rick Nash.

Grid 3: Name a Columbus Blue Jackets to record 40-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Johnny Gaudreau.

Grid 4: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers during their career?

Correct Answer: Matthew Tkachuk.

Grid 5: Which player has played for both the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Grid 6: Name a Calgary Flames player to record 40-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Elias Lindholm.

Grid 7: Name a player to have a one-team career with the Florida Panthers.

Correct Answer: Aleksander Barkov.

Grid 8: Name a player to have a one-team career with the New York Rangers.

Correct Answer: Kaapo Kakko.

Grid 9: Name a player to have a one-team career and also record 40-plus assists in a single season.

Correct Answer: Sidney Crosby.