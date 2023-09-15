Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 15 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 15 is available to play online, marking the 76th edition of this intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The pattern in the first two rows of today's NHL grid remains the same: name players who have turned out for two specific teams.

Meanwhile, in the third row, participants are asked to test their knowledge by naming goaltenders with a 90-plus save percentage for a specific team in a single season.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 15

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Patrik Laine.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Sonny Milano.

Grid 3: Name a Columbus Blue Jackets goalie to post a 90-plus save percentage in a single season during their career.

Correct Answer: Steve Mason.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Ilya Kovalchuk.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Jaromir Jagr.

Grid 6: Name a New Jersey Devils goalie to post a 90-plus save percentage in a single season.

Correct Answer: Martin Brodeur.

Grid 7: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets during their career?

Correct Answer: Paul Stastny.

Grid 8: Which player has played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals during their career?

Correct Answer: Justin Williams.

Grid 9: Name a Carolina Hurricanes goalie to post a 90-plus save percentage in a single season.

Correct Answer: Cam Ward.