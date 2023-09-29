Puckdoku NHL Grid: September 29 answers you need to know

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for September 29 has been released, marking the 90th edition of the intriguing 3x3 hockey trivia game. The NHL grid for the day includes four teams and two stat rows. In the third row, participants are asked to solve the grid by naming goaltenders to have won 10-plus games in a single season for specific teams.

Meanwhile, in the bottom line, users are required to name players to play for three-plus teams in their careers.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for September 29

Linus Ullmark is an answer to one grid

Grid 1: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Craig Smith.

Grid 2: Which player has played for the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Loui Eriksson.

Grid 3: Name a goaltender for the Boston Bruins to secure 10-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Linus Ullmark.

Grid 4: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: Olli Jokinen.

Grid 5: Which player has played for the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Mark Messier.

Grid 6: Name a goaltender for the New York Rangers to secure 10-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Igor Shesterkin.

Grid 7: Which player has played for more than three teams and the Nashville Predators during their career?

Correct Answer: P.K. Subban.

Grid 8: Which player has played for more than three teams and the Vancouver Canucks during their career?

Correct Answer: Pavel Bure.

Grid 9: Name a goaltender to play for more than three teams and also register 10-plus wins in a single season.

Correct Answer: Marc-Andre Fleury.