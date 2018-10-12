×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Quinn gets first win, Rangers beat Sharks in overtime 3-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    12 Oct 2018, 07:32 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Skjei buried a wrist shot 37 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday night for coach David Quinn's first career victory.

New York's Brendan Smith tied it at 2 with 2:39 remaining in the third with a one-timer from the slot. Pavel Buchnevich set it up with a backhand pass from behind the net.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 41 shots and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers.

Aaron Dell made 24 saves and Brent Burns had two assists for the Sharks. Marcus Sorensen and Joonas Donskoi scored in San Jose's third stop of a four-game trip.

Quinn was hired away from Boston University in May. New York had dropped his first three games in his first season as an NHL head coach.

Howden had a highlight-reel goal to even the score at 1 at 13:52 of the opening period when he put the puck between his legs and then Dell's legs. The rookie moved up the depth chart prior to the game and skated alongside Chris Kreider and Mats Zuccarello. New York acquired Howden from the Tampa Bay Lightning at last year's trade deadline as part of a package for defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

The Sharks opened the scoring when Sorenson got his first of the season. While San Jose was skating shorthanded, Sorenson performed a nifty move and snapped a shot past Lundqvist's glove at 4:31 of the first period.

Burns helped the Sharks take a 2-1 lead at 4:59 of the second when he cleared the puck from his own end, setting up an odd-man rush. Antti Suomela delivered a perfect cross-ice pass to set up a tap-in for Donskoi.

NOTES: New York Rangers defenseman Neal Pionk was scratched for the first time in his young NHL career. ... Fredrik Claesson made his season debut for the Rangers.

Up Next:

Rangers: Host the Oilers on Saturday.

Sharks: Visit the Devils on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Labanc scores in overtime, Sharks beat Kings 3-2
RELATED STORY
Foegele scores 2 as Hurricanes beat winless Rangers 8-5
RELATED STORY
Subban helps Predators beat rebuilding Rangers 3-2
RELATED STORY
Sheary scores twice in Sabres' 3-1 win over Rangers
RELATED STORY
Rangers win in David Quinn's preseason debut as coach
RELATED STORY
Rielly's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 7-6 win over Blackhawks
RELATED STORY
Alexandar Georgiev makes 26 saves, Rangers beat Flyers 4-2
RELATED STORY
True grit: Sharks jump on Flyers early in 8-2 blowout
RELATED STORY
Ducks spoil Karlsson's Sharks debut with 5-2 win in opener
RELATED STORY
Toews completes hat trick in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 5-4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us