Ranking the 5 active NHL teams with a record of longest road game losing streak in the league ft. Chicago Blackhawks

The NHL has witnessed its fair share of triumphs and struggles, and one aspect that all teams hope to avoid is the dreaded losing streak. In this article, we will delve into the records of the five active NHL teams with the longest road game losing streaks.

Top 5 active NHL teams with longest road game losing streak

#5. Arizona Coyotes (2022 - 2023)

Losing Streak: 18 games

Streak Breaker: @ Nashville Predators 4-2

The Arizona Coyotes faced an 18-game road game losing streak during 2022-2023. However, their fortunes changed with a 4-2 victory against the Nashville Predators. The team is now focused on building a stronger foundation for future success, learning from the experiences of their road game struggles.

#4. San Jose Sharks (1992 - 1993)

Losing Streak: 19 games

Streak Breaker: @ Winnipeg Jets 3-2

The San Jose Sharks encountered a challenging road game losing streak of 19 games during the 1992-1993 season. Their determination paid off when they secured a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets, ending the streak. Since then, they have grown into a competitive force, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

#3. Chicago Blackhawks (2023 - Present), (2003-2004)

Losing Streak: 19 games (Streak Active) Notable Previous Streak Breaker: 2003 - 2004 @ Calgary Flames 5-3

The Chicago Blackhawks currently find themselves amid a 19-game road game losing streak that began. The franchise's previous 19-game losing streak took place during the 2003-2004 season, and was broken with a 5-3 victory against the Calgary Flames. Fans are eagerly awaiting a turnaround as the team works to snap their current streak.

#2. Washington Capitals (1974 - 1975)

Losing Streak: 37 games

Streak Breaker: @ California Golden Seals 5-3

The Washington Capitals faced a formidable road game losing streak of 37 games in the 1974-1975 season. Their breakthrough moment occurred with a 5-3 victory against the California Golden Seals. This challenging period tested the team's resilience and ultimately became a stepping stone for their growth.

#1. Ottawa Senators (1992 - 1993)

Losing Streak: 39 games

Streak Breaker: @ New York Islanders 5-3

The Ottawa Senators hold the record for the longest road game losing streak in NHL history, enduring a challenging 39-game stretch during the 1992-1993 season. The streak finally ended with the Senators' 5-3 victory against the New York Islanders. Despite this historic setback, they have since evolved as a franchise, achieving success in subsequent seasons.