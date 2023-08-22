Ranking the 5 best goalie helmet designs in NHL history ft. Nashville Predators

In addition to the players' exceptional skills in maneuvering the puck into the back of the net, the NHL offers much more to captivate fans' passion for hockey.

While certainly crucial, the players' ability to score goals is just one facet of this entertaining and tough league.

However, one integral component which can not be overlooked is the role of a goaltender in any team. These heavily padded individuals are not only known for their steller skills and reflexes, but they also exhibit their extraordinary toughness and decision-making abilities between the pipes.

However, these NHL guardians of the net apart from their stellar saves, are also known for distinctive and often elaborate mask designs. These masks serve as a unique canvas for goalies to express their personalities, and sometimes even the animals and cultural symbols are engraved on their helmets.

On that note, we look at the top five goalie helmet designs in NHL history:

#5. "Eddie the Eagle" design of Dallas Stars from 2002

Ed Belfour, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, is one of the greatest goalies. Known as "Eddie the Eagle," Belfour wore a one-of-a-kind customized Eagle-theme helmet during his time with the Dallas Stars in 2002. The mask's design was distinctive and appealing.

#4. The Shark-mouth cage design from 1990

The San Jose Sharks have arguably one of the coolest team logos in the National Hockey League. To make it even more cooler and distinctive, Sharks goalie Brian Hayward wore a shark-mouth cage customized helmet in 1990, which served as one of the most inventive designs of the time.

#3. Andy Moog's Boston Bear helmet design from 1990

The Boston Bruins are one of the most iconic franchises in the league. The iconic brown and yellow strips have long been associated with a bear in their logo. While playing for the Bruins in 1990, the three-time Stanley Cup champion Andy Moog, wore a distinctive bear-themed mask painted in yellow and brown that was designed uniquely.

#2. Curtis Joseph's Wild Dog blue-themed mask

Throughout his 19-year career, Curtis Joseph was known for wearing some of the coolest masks wherever he played. Joseph's most popular mask was a distinguished Wild Dog theme-based helmet colored blue with fiery eyes on the top. Even today, the mask remains one of the coolest.

#1. Dan Ellis' Predators and Ice Age-themed helmet

One of the most detailed and cool-themed helmets ever customized in the NHL is the one worn by Dan Ellis during his time with the Nashville Predators in 2010. Every detail on the helmet was visibly noticeable and one-of-a-kind, customized in the ice age and predator scheme.