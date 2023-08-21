Ranking the 5 best goalies in Dallas Stars history. feat. Marty Turco

The Dallas Stars are among the best teams to compete in the NHL. Dallas, formerly known as the Minnesota North Stars, has been known by their current name since 1993. They compete in the Western Conference's Central Division and have won the Stanley Cup once.

Since their inception in the league, they have been known for producing some of the best goaltenders to play for the franchise, which has played a significant role in their success. On that note, we look at some of the top goaltenders in Dallas Stars history.

Top goalies in Dallas Stars history

Here are the top five:

#5 Ben Bishop

Ben Bishop

Bishop joined the Stars from LA Kings during the 2017-18 season. The Colorado-native goaltender appeared in 143 games for the Stars and posted a 74-48-11 record with a save percentage of .923 and a 2.33 goals-against-average (GAA).

His career-high season occurred with the Stars during the 2018-19 season, posting a 27-15-2 record with a 1.98 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .934 save percentage.

#4 Andy Moog

Andy Moog in the nets

Mogge was a 5-foot-8 goaltender who was known for his toughness and durability between the pipes.

In 1993, he was traded to the Minnesota Stars just before the team relocated to Dallas. During his first season, Mooge helped the Stars reach the playoffs with a record 97 points.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Edmonton Oilers spent four seasons with the Stars. He appeared in 175 games for them, posting a 75-64 record with a .904 save percentage.

#3 Kari Lehtonen

Kari Lehtonen

The Finnish goaltender is the Stars' all-time second-most-games-played leader. Lehtonen joined Dallas during the 2009-10 NHL season and went 216-150-50 with a 2.63 (GAA) and a.912 save percentage in 445 games played for the team.

One of his best seasons with the Stars came in 2013-14 when Lehtonen logged 3804 minutes and went 33-22-20 with a 2.41 (GAA) and a save percentage of .919.

#2 Ed Belfour

Ed Belfour in action

Belfour is arguably one of the best goalies to play for the Dallas Stars. The two-time Vezina Trophy Winner with the Blackhawks, spent five years with the Stars. He appeared in 307 games and went 160-95-44 with a 2.19 (GAA) and a.910 save percentage.

Beldour was instrumental in Dallas' only Cup win in 1999. During the playoffs, he was 23-16-7 with a 1.67 (GAA) and a.930 save percentage.

#1 Marty Turco

Marty Turco

Marty Turco (262) is the Dallas Stars' all-time wins leader and the best goalie to play for the team. He spent nine years with the Stars, playing 509 games, and his stellar performances propelled the Stars to the playoffs on multiple occasions.

Turco had his best season with Dallas in 2002-03, when he posted a career-high .932 save percentage, going 31-10-10 with 1.73 (GAA) in 55 games.