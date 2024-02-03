Ranking the 5 best NHL All-Star Game half-time performances of all-time ft. Drake, 2012

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is a celebrated event that precedes the main All-Star Game, showcasing the talents of the league's star players.

Over the years, the NHL has managed to secure performances from renowned artists, adding a unique flavor to the festivities.

The five best NHL All-Star Game half-time performances of all time:

#5. 2017, Los Angeles, California: Star-Studded Lineup and Unforgettable Moments

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles boasted a star-studded lineup of performances. John Legend's classy act during the celebration of the NHL's 100 greatest players set the tone.

Snoop Dogg DJ'd the Skills Competition and performed at the after-party. Justin Bieber's memorable cameo, Carly Rae Jepsen's rendition of "O Canada," and Kings Ice Crew member Courtney Daniels stepping in for Fifth Harmony made this a night of unforgettable musical moments.

#4. 2016, Nashville, Tennessee: Country Vibes in Smashville

When the NHL All-Star Game hit Nashville in 2016, the city's country and western roots took center stage. Jennifer Nettles, Lee Brice, and Lennon & Maisy provided a boots 'n' bourbon set, but it was Vince Gill and daughter Corrina's rendition of the national anthem that stole the show. Bonus points were earned by Gill serving as a celebrity coach during the 3-on-3 tournament, adding a unique touch to the event.

#3. 2001, Denver, Colorado: Thomas Dolby Rocks the Arena

In 2001, the NHL brought unexpected excitement with Thomas Dolby's performance, 19 years after his hit "She Blinded Me with Science." Great Big Sea warmed up the crowd at the Pepsi Center, creating a memorable All-Star Game experience.

#2. 2008, Atlanta, Georgia: The Hives, Kathleen Edwards, and Ne-Yo's Dynamic Opening

The 2008 All-Star Game in Atlanta featured a dynamic opening with Swedish rock band The Hives, Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards, and R&B artist Ne-Yo. The diverse lineup set the tone for the event, with The Hives rocking their hit single, Edwards and the Atlanta Boy Choir handling national anthems, and Ne-Yo delivering a memorable on ice performance with a marching band.

#1. 2012, Ottawa, Ontario: Drake's Unforgettable Set

Never before or since has the NHL secured an artist more relevant to the era and its players than in 2012. Drake's intermission set left a vivid memory as NHLers themselves sneaked out of the dressing room to watch the performance. The rapper interacted with players, signed autographs, and left a lasting impression, making it one of the greatest honors for both the artist and the players.