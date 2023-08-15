Ranking the 5 best NHL lines of all-time ft. Finnish Sandwich

The NHL has been around for over 100 years and with that, there has been plenty of dominant players and dominant lines.

Having a dominant line can change a franchise as they can lead their team to a Stanley Cup. As well, having a dominant line can force the other team to change the way they play and change their lines to try and defend that line.

To no surprise, some of the best lines in NHL history also feature some of the best players in NHL history. Let's take a look at the best five:

#5, Dynasty Line, Montreal Canadiens

The 'Dynasty Line' was a famous Montreal Canadiens line through the 1970s that featured Steve Shutt, Guy LaFleur, and Jacques Lemaire.

The line helped Montreal win five Stanley Cups, including four in a row. All three players are also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for how good and dominant the line was, while all three had over 800 points.

#4, Nitroline, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins created the 'Nitroline' which was together from 1967 to 1975 and played a key role in Boston's success.

The line featured Phil Esposito, Wayne Cashman, and Ken Hodge, and it led to Esposito becoming the first player in NHL history to score 100 points in a season. They complimented each other so well as Cashman used his body to play physically while Hodge was a great goal scorer.

The line helped Boston win the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972.

#3, French Connection, Buffalo Sabres

The 'French Connection' is arguably the best line in Buffalo Sabres' history.

The line featured Rick Martin, Rene Robert, and Gilbert Perrault, as all three were All-Stars while Perrault is a Hall of Famer. They got the line name from all being French-Canadian as all three were raised in Quebec and was registered as a trademark by Robert with the approval of his linemates.

The line accounted for most of Buffalo's scoring during their seven years together, amassing a total of 1,681 points while also helping lead Buffalo to the 1975 Stanley Cup Finals.

#2, Production Line, Detroit Red Wings

The 'Production Line' was in place from 1947 to 1952 for the Detroit Red Wings and featured Gordie Howe, Sid Abel, and Ted Lindsay.

The line was one of the most dominant lines in NHL history as in the 1949-50 season, the trio finished 1-2-3 in league scoring and won the Stanley Cup. Also, the line boasted two of the NHL's top three scorers in three of the next four seasons.

#1, Finnish Sandwich, Edmonton Oilers

To no surprise, one of the best lines in history features Wayne Gretzky, the best player in NHL history.

The 'Finnish Sandwich' line featured Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Essa Tikkanen as Gretzky was the center with two players from Finland on the wings. The line had a bit of everything as Gretzky could dominate the play, Tikkanen played a physical role and Kurri was an all-around player.

The line helped the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup in 1988.