Ranking the 5 grandest NHL dynasties of all-time

In today's fast-paced sport of NHL, characterized by intense competition and razor-thin margins between teams, the task of building a dynasty within the league has become increasingly rare.

The term "dynasty" itself implies a level of sustained success and dominance that very few NHL teams have been able to achieve in recent years, and the Chicago Blackhawks are a prime example.

The ever-evolving nature of the league, with its salary caps, player trades and constant shifts in team dynamics, presents numerous challenges for any organization aiming to establish itself as a dynasty.

Gone are the days when a single team could reign supreme over an extended period, capturing multiple NHL Stanley Cup championships year after year. Let's journey through time and explore the five grandest NHL dynasties of all time.

#5 The Toronto Maple Leafs of the 1960s

The Maple Leafs are the NHL's second most successful team, having clinched 13 Stanley Cup titles. The Leafs established a dynasty in the 1960s by winning four titles in six years, including three consecutive from 1962-64.

In 1967, they won their fourth and 13th overall title, bringing an end to the "original six" era. During the six-year stretch, the Maple Leafs went 16-8 in the finals while losing twice in the semifinals.

#4 Detroit Red Wings, with four titles in six years

The Detroit Red Wings are the league's third most successful team, having won 11 Stanley Cup titles. The Red Wings have had a couple of dynasties, but the one they built in the early 1950s by winning four titles in six years is the best compared to the other four in 11 years from 1996-97 to 2007-08.

From 1949-55, the Red Wings had a strong core of four to five players that helped them win four championships. The team during that span also finished atop the league for six consecutive years.

Detroit's roster at the time featured legends such as Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, Red Kelly, Terry Sawchuk and others. During that stretch, the Red Wings were 16-8 in the finals.

#3 Edmonton Oilers, five championships in seven years

Following the New York Islanders' collapse in 1984, it was the turn of the Edmonton Oilers to carry the torch. The Oilers had an incredible run from 1983 to 1990, winning five Stanley Cup titles.

Edmonton's dynasty was built on superstars such as Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey and many others. During that run of domination, the Oilers' offensive prowess led the league in goals for five consecutive seasons. The Oilers had a 20-6 record in the finals.

Winning five championships was a remarkable accomplishment for the Oilers at the time.

#2 New York Islanders, four consecutive championships

The New York Islanders' four consecutive Stanley Cup victories from 1980 to 1984 are one of the greatest stories in the NHL, if not the greatest. Before 1980, the Islanders had never advanced past the semifinals.

During that time, New York won a record 19 playoff series before falling to Wayne Gretzky's Edmonton Oilers in the 1984-85 finals. Before that, the Islanders defeated the Oilers on one occasion in the finals, and a new debate among hockey fans arose related to quantity (Oilers) vs. quality (Islanders).

During that run, the Islanders had a 16-3 record in the finals. In addition, the end of the Islanders dynasty gave birth to a new one in the form of the Edmonton Oilers.

#1 Montreal Canadiens, six cup title

The Montreal Canadiens have won a record 24 Stanley Cups, making them the most successful team in the league. They've had multiple cup dynasties, including five in five years. However, the dynasty that the Canadiens established in the 1970s following the expansion era is the greatest of all time.

The Habs were an unstoppable force during that decade, winning six championships between 1970 and 1979. Their best season was 1976-77 when they set a new record for most points in NHL history with 132.

Montreal posted an outstanding 177-29-34 regular season record in its three consecutive Stanley Cup runs (1975-76 to 1977-78).