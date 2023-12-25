Ranking the 5 greatest NHL games ever played on Christmas day

For over five decades, the NHL has refrained from scheduling games on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. However, in the sport's history, there are unforgettable Christmas Day encounters that have left a mark on the sport and created some of the most breathtaking moments in hockey.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and rank the top 5 greatest NHL games ever played on Christmas Day.

#5, Dec. 25, 1939 - Syd Howe's Hat Trick Heroics

Detroit Red Wings left-winger Syd Howe stole the spotlight in 1939 with a one-man show, scoring a hat trick in a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Howe's remarkable performance showcased his accuracy and scoring skills and remains etched in the memories of fans.

#4, Dec. 25, 1949 - Lumley's Milestone Win

In 1949, goaltender Harry Lumley achieved a historic milestone on Christmas Day, becoming the first netminder to record 150 wins as a member of the Red Wings. Lumley's achievement came in a 4-2 victory over Montreal, with Sid Abel contributing three assists in a memorable game for Detroit.

#3, Dec. 25, 1939 - Delvecchio's Record-Setting Night

Alex Delvecchio made history on Christmas Day in 1939, collecting two assists in Detroit's 6-3 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite the defeat, Delvecchio surpassed Maurice Richard in all-time points, securing the third spot behind Jean Beliveau and his teammate, Gordie Howe.

#2, Dec. 25, 1956 - Gordie Howe 6-pointer

On Christmas Day, 1956, hockey legend Gordie Howe delivered a dazzling performance, marking the best offensive matchup of his illustrious career. Howe notched three goals and three assists, achieving his first-ever six-point game, leading the Red Wings to an impressive 8-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

Bonus: Dec. 25, 1964 - Gordie Howe's Solo Act

Eight years after his historic offensive game, Gordie Howe once again showcased his brilliance on Christmas Day. In a 2-2 tie with the Canadiens, Howe provided all the offense for the Wings.

#1, Dec. 25, 1930 - The Red Wings' Christmas NHL Extravaganza

If there was ever a team that missed playing on Christmas Day, it was the Red Wings' predecessors, the Detroit Falcons. On Dec. 25, 1930, they trounced the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-1, scoring the most goals ever in a Christmas Day contest. This historic victory is one of the top-scoring games for the Detroit franchise.

These five Christmas Day encounters represent the pinnacle of NHL history, showcasing legendary performances, milestones and unforgettable moments.