Ranking 5 NHL favorites to win the Jack Adams Award in 2024 ft. Rick Tocchet

In 2022-23, there was no race for the Jack Adams Award, with Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery the runaway favorite when the club broke the NHL wins and points record.

When we look at the early candidates for the 2023-24 NHL Coach of the Year award, Montgomery is still in the running to repeat as the winner. However, there are many other possibilities, with so many teams breaking franchise records for wins and those clubs are all contending for the Presidents' Trophy.

In one of the most challenging decisions for voters in the NHL, the race for the Jack Adams Award will come down to the season's final days. Until the ballots are cast, here's an early preview of who could win the prestigious award.

Ranking 5 NHL favorites to win the Jack Adams Award in 2024

#5. Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins)

Jim Montgomery, 2023 Jack Adams Award Winner

History is not on Montgomery's side since only one coach, Jacques Demers, has ever won the Jack Adams Award in back-to-back seasons. However, after guiding the Bruins to the most remarkable statistical season in NHL history, he's gotten the team back to the top of the standings despite losing so many players in the offseason.

Of course, any coach can win with one of the league's best goalie tandems and David Pastrnak scoring 60 goals. But it takes a team to win a game and a championship, which Boston missed last year and would love to accomplish during their centennial season.

#4. Peter Laviolette (New York Rangers)

Peter Laviolette, New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have one of the most talented lineups in the NHL and suffered a humiliating first-round playoff loss last year, leading the franchise to hire Peter Laviolette in the offseason. Although the team has recently hit a rough stretch, they were the league's top team on Jan. 1.

Additionally, the Rangers' best player, Artemi Panarin, is having the best statistical season of his career. Thanks to a new head coach, he is in the conversation for the Hart Trophy. After such a successful first half, the expectations are higher in New York right now, and anything short of a championship could be a disappointment.

#3. Kris Knoblauch (Edmonton Oilers)

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers were the consensus pick to lift the Stanley Cup in June; however, after a poor start, they hit reset and brought in Connor McDavid's junior coach, Kris Knobaluch. Since taking the reigns, he's guided the team from the bottom into a playoff spot with a 23-6-0 record.

Considering only three head coaches have won the Jack Adams Award after taking over a team halfway through the season, if Knoblaunch can win the award, he'd be in some exclusive company. However, the goal is to bring a championship back to Edmonton, not be coach of the year.

#2. Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets)

Rick Bowness, Winnipeg Jets

Rick Bowness is in his second season behind the bench with the Winnipeg Jets. Although he took some time away to care for his wife earlier in the season, he's guided this year's team to the top of the NHL standings for the first time in franchise history.

Since 1982, Bowness has been coaching in the league and has never won the Stanley Cup or the Jack Adams Award, so it would be an excellent reward for one of the best seasons of his lengthy career.

#1. Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks)

Rick Tocchet, Vancouver Canucks

Rick Tocchet took over the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 22, 2023, and earned a 20-12-4 record in 36 games last year. After an entire offseason to prepare, he's guided the team to one of the top spots in the NHL with a 32-11-4 record in 47 games, on pace for the best season in franchise history.

Moreover, three superstars, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, have been among the top 15 scorers all season, with five skaters attending the NHL All-Star Game, which Tocchet will coach. Although there are plenty of worthy candidates, given how dominant Vancouver has been in 2023-24, he's the favorite to win.

Previous five Jack Adams Award winners

2023 - Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins)

2022 - Darryl Sutter (Calgary Flames)

2021 - Rod Brind'Amour (Philadelphia Flyers)

2020 - Bruce Cassidy (Boston Bruins)

2019 - Barry Trotz (New York Islanders)