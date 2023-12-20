Ranking Connor Bedard's top 5 plays from 2023

Before the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Connor Bedard was the consensus first-overall pick and the future face of the league. This came via his destroying records at the junior level, including breaking several at the most recent World Junior Championship.

Ultimately, the Chicago Blackhawks, who finished with the third-worst record, won the Draft Lottery and the right to select Bedard at the top of his class. Considering the franchise recently lost two icons, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks instantly became his team, and thus far, he hasn't disappointed.

Even though we are only 31 games into his career, fans have been dazzled by his skills on the ice. Whether scoring goals or setting up teammates, anytime Bedard skates, those games are must-watch TV.

So, with countless plays to choose from only two and half months of hockey, here's a look at the top five plays from Connor Bedard's young career.

Connor Bedard's 5 best plays from 2023

#5. Finds the top corner from an impossible angle against the Florida Panthers

In his 10th NHL game, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks were playing the reigning Eastern Conference champions, Florida Panthers. After Chicago jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, Bedard found his way into the scoresheet with a snipe against a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, Sergei Bobrovsky.

As you can see in the video, the Blackhawks had pressure on the Panthers deep in their zone, leading to the puck ending up on defenseman Kevin Stenlund's stick.

Thanks to an above-average hockey IQ, Bedard swooped in and lifted the stick of the unsuspecting defender just like Pavel Datsyuk used to do, and in one motion, fired the puck over Bobrovsky's shoulder. Given the limited space, the magic he created in a fraction of a second appeared effortless for the 18-year-old.

#4. Backhand saucer for a layup goal against the Washington Capitals

On Dec. 10, 2023, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks welcomed the Washington Capitals to the United Center, with the visitors skating away with a 4-2 victory. Despite setting up the game's first goal early in the first period, the Capitals tallied the next four goals to build up a 4-1 lead.

After receiving a drop pass from Philipp Kurashev when he entered the zone, the Capitals backed up and gave Bedard enough space to work his magic. While skating towards the corner, the slot parted like the Red Sea, giving the rookie plenty of time to send a saucer over to Connor Murphy.

While watching the replay, coaches across the NHL must wonder how Bedard got so open and how he made a tape-to-tape backhand pass across the slot and found the target like he had been executing that exact play for two decades.

#3. Sets up a game-tying goal against the Colorado Avalanche

If you search for "Bedard goal" on the social media X platform, one of the most talked about moments is from a game on Dec. 19, 2023, when the Blackhawks hosted the Colorado Avalanche.

Expand Tweet

During their first encounter on Oct. 19, 2023, the Avalanche held Connor Bedard off the scoresheet in a 4-0 victory in Denver. However, the Blackhawks got their revenge in the second meeting of the season, with Bedard setting up the game-tying goal midway through the second period.

As the play developed from behind the net, the Avalanche allowed Bedard to collect a stretch pass, skate untouched into the attacking zone, and unselfishly dish off the puck to Lukas Reichel, who buried one home on pass 40-game winner Alexandar Georgiev.

#2. Nets his first NHL goal against the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark

On opening night, Oct. 10, 2023, Bedard and company were in Pittsburgh to face Sidney Crosby, another former first-overall pick, and the Penguins. Even though he had five shots in the contest, Bedard didn't score a goal that night. Instead, he set up Chicago's first goal by Ryan Donato in the second period.

However, 24 hours after making his NHL debut, Bedard skated against an Original Six franchise, the Boston Bruins, at TD Garden. Although Chicago would lose the contest 3-1, Bedard tallied the night's first goal with a wrap-around on reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

Even though it wasn't the prettiest first goal in NHL history, Connor Bedard showed the world that you can never underestimate him when he gets the puck on his stick. Realistically, Ullmark should have covered that post and made the save, but Bedard was just too quick.

#1. Torches Stuart Skinner in the first showdown with Connor McDavid

Considering there have been countless NHL rivalries over the decades, everyone who loves the game is waiting for Bedard to reach Connor McDavid's levels of play so they can be spoiled for endless hours with breathtaking highlights.

Naturally, during the first meeting between this generation's brightest stars on national TV, Connor Bedard wasted almost no time lighting the lamp, showing up McDavid on his home ice.

Once Louis Crevier passed the puck over to Alex Vlasic within the Blackhawks' defensive zone, Vlasic looked for Bedard, who accepted a pass outside the Oilers' blueline. Ultimately, milliseconds later, he skated through the defensemen like they weren't there and sniped a wrister past stunned Stuart Skinner, who never anticipated the quick release.

Although there will be countless more amazing plays to watch and milestones to celebrate, Connor Bedard's goal against McDavid and the Oilers will be one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Poll : Will Connor Bedard win the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year? Yes No 0 votes