Ranking NHL's top 3 biggest one-season wonders ft. Bryan Bickell

In the storied history of the NHL, certain players have managed to produce extraordinary performances that defy expectations, but only for one season.

These "one-season wonders" are players who, for one remarkable campaign, soared to the pinnacle of their abilities before fading back into relative obscurity.

Here are the NHL's three greatest one-season wonders:

#3, Brian Bradley (1992-1993)

During the 1992-1993 NHL season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brian Bradley etched his name in the history books with an extraordinary performance. Despite being part of an expansion team that faced numerous challenges, Bradley's scoring prowess and playmaking abilities were nothing short of spectacular.

Leading the league with a remarkable 128 points, consisting of 42 goals and 86 assists, Bradley's on-ice vision and offensive brilliance captivated fans and pundits alike. However, injuries would eventually take a toll on Bradley, preventing him from replicating the magic of that unforgettable season.

#2, Tomáš Rolinek (2002-2003)

In the 2002-2003 NHL season, the Nashville Predators witnessed a remarkable performance from Czech forward Tomáš Rolinek. Known for his tenacity and hard work, Rolinek unexpectedly discovered an incredible scoring touch during that campaign.

With 26 goals and 38 assists (64 points), his offensive outburst caught everyone off guard and brought him into the spotlight as one of the league's one-season wonders.

Unfortunately, Rolinek struggled to attain the same level of production in subsequent seasons, and his time as a scoring sensation proved to be fleeting.

#1, Bryan Bickell (2012-2013)

The lockout-shortened 2012-2013 NHL season witnessed the rise of Bryan Bickell as one of the league's most unforgettable one-season wonders.

Playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, Bickell's regular-season performance was notable, recording nine goals and 14 assists. However, it was during the playoffs that he truly left his mark, becoming a key contributor to the Blackhawks' successful Stanley Cup run.

His combination of size, skill, and physicality made him a force to be reckoned with on the ice, tallying 9 crucial goals and 8 assists throughout the playoffs. Notably, he scored the tying goal in the final minute of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, paving the way for the Blackhawks' championship victory.

Unfortunately, adversity struck after his triumphant season, as Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Despite facing this daunting challenge, Bickell's determination remained unyielding. He continued to fight against MS and even attempted a courageous comeback, playing in a few games during the 2016-2017 season before ultimately retiring.

The NHL has witnessed its fair share of one-season wonders, and among them, Bryan Bickell has earned his place as one of the top three. His remarkable 2012-2013 campaign and outstanding playoff performance made him a vital figure in the Chicago Blackhawks' championship victory.