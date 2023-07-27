Ranking the top 10 Boston Bruins players of all-time ft. Patrice Bergeron

The Boston Bruins are one of the original six franchises in the NHL and have a storied franchise.

The Bruins have won six Stanley Cups in their franchise history, with the most recent being in 2011. They also have won 27 division championships and the President's Trophy four times.

Boston Bruins best players in franchise history

Now, after longtime Bruin, Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL, here are the 10 best players in Boston Bruins history.

#10. Tuukka Rask

Tuukka Rask was the Boston Bruins goalie for 15 seasons and helped lead them to the Stanley Cup in 2011. He was drafted in 2006 and went 308-165-66 with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 SV%. He is one of the best goalies in Boston's history.

#9. Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara was the longtime Bruins captain and he played for the team from 2006 to 2020. Chara was the captain for all 14 of his seasons with the Bruins and won the Norris Trophy in 2009. He also was a big reason for Boston winning the Stanley Cup in 2011.

8. Milt Schmidt

Milt Schmidt is not only one of the best Boston Bruins players, but one of the best players of all time. In 2017, he was named as one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history.

Schmidt spent his entire NHL career with Boston and had 575 points in 776 games. He won the Stanley Cup in 1939 and 1941 as a player and in 1970 and 1972 as general manager.

#7. Eddie Shore

Eddie Shore played his first 14 years in the NHL with the Boston Bruins from 1926 to 1940 and won the Hart Trophy four times, the most of any defenseman. In 2017, Shore was also named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history and is known as one of the best bruisers in NHL and Bruins history.

6. Cam Neely

Cam Neely is one of the best Bruins players of all-time

Cam Neely is known as one of the best power forwards in NHL history. He played for the Boston Bruins from 1986-1996 and had his career cut short due to injuries. But, even though his career was cut short, Neely was still a dominant player and he even has his jersey retired by Boston.

#5. Johnny Bucyk

Johnny Bucyk played 21 straight seasons for the Boston Bruins, from 1957 to 1978, and won the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972 with the Bruins.

He was named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history in 2017 and has the most goals and consecutive games played for the Bruins. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.

#4. Phil Esposito

Phil Esposito wasn't a Boston Bruin for long, he played for the team from 1967-1976 and is a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy Winner and won the Stanley Cup twice with Boston. He was also named one of the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history in 2017 and even has his jersey retired by the Bruins.

#3. Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron recently retired

Patrice Bergeron ended his storied NHL career this week as he played his entire 19-season career, from 2003 to 2023, with the Boston Bruins.

Bergeron goes down as one of the best two-way forwards in NHL history and it's likely only a matter of time until his jersey is retired by Boston. He also will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

#2. Ray Bourque

Ray Bourque is one of the best defensemen in NHL history as he holds records for most career goals, assists, and points by a defenseman in NHL history.

Bourque played for Boston from 1979-2000 and won the Norris Trophy five times and won the Stanley Cup in 2001 with Colorado. He was also named one of the best 100 NHL players and is in the Hall of Fame.

#1. Bobby Orr

The best player in Boston Bruins history is not up for debate as it is Bobby Orr who is also one of the best players of all time.

Orr won the Hart Memorial Trophy three consecutive times from 1970 to 1972, while also being a key reason why the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972. His career was cut short due to injuries but at age 31, he was the youngest player to ever be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Bobby Orr was also named as one of the top 100 players in NHL history and has his jersey retired by the Bruins.

