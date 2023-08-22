Ranking the top 5 defenseman entering 2023/24 NHL season

The upcoming 2023-24 NHL season promises a showcase of defensive brilliance as some of the league's finest blue-liners gear up to leave their mark.

Here's a look at the top five defensemen poised to dominate the ice and make a significant impact in the new season:

#1. Erik Karlsson - Pittsburgh Penguins

Fresh off winning the NHL Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman, Erik Karlsson is set to continue his impressive legacy with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Renowned for his exceptional vision, offensive prowess, and smooth skating, Karlsson remains one of the most dynamic defensemen in the game. His ability to quarterback the power play and contribute in crucial situations solidifies his position as an elite defender to watch.

#2. Cale Makar - Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar's rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric. His remarkable speed, impeccable puck-handling, and offensive instincts have transformed the Colorado Avalanche's blue line.

Makar's ability to seamlessly transition from defense to offense makes him a nightmare for opponents, and his poise beyond his years ensures he'll continue to be a dominant force in the league.

#3. Adam Fox - New York Rangers

Adam Fox's emergence as a top-tier defenseman for the New York Rangers has been a revelation. His exceptional hockey IQ, defensive awareness, and ability to contribute offensively set him apart.

The reigning Norris Trophy finalist is a catalyst for his team's success, and his knack for making game-changing plays makes him a true asset on both ends of the ice.

#4. Rasmus Dahlin - Buffalo Sabres

Despite the Buffalo Sabres' struggles, Rasmus Dahlin remains a beacon of hope. His skating ability, offensive creativity, and puck-moving skills showcase his immense potential.

As he continues to mature, Dahlin's all-around game is expected to flourish, making him an exciting defenseman to watch on a team seeking a resurgence.

#5. Vince Dunn - Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn's breakout season in 2023 caught the league's attention as he emerged as a key player for the Seattle Kraken. His offensive contributions from the blue line, along with improved defensive play, demonstrated his growth.

Dunn's ability to quarterback the power play and make significant defensive strides could propel him into the upper echelons of NHL defensemen.

The 2023-24 NHL season is shaping up to be a showcase of defensive brilliance, with Erik Karlsson, Cale Makar, Adam Fox, Rasmus Dahlin and Vince Dunn leading the charge.

From veteran leadership to emerging talents, each defenseman possesses unique qualities that contribute to their team's successes. As the season unfolds, these players are set to redefine the role of defensemen and demonstrate their exceptional skill sets on the ice.