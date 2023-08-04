Ranking the top 5 greatest NHL comebacks of all-time

The NHL has seen plenty of great and memorable comebacks.

With the league being around for over 100 years, there have been some historical comebacks that changed the fortune of franchises for years.

Let's take a look at the five greatest comebacks of all time.

#5. Blackhawks overcome 5-0 deficit

On Oct. 12, 2009, the Chicago Blackhawks overcame a major deficit to the Calgary Flames.

The Blackhawks trailed Calgary 5-0 in the first period and after the end of the first, the Flames were up 5-1. Many fans in the stands assumed the game was over, but Chicago scored three in the second period to make it 5-4. After Patrick Sharp scored in the third to tie it, the Blackhawks won it in overtime as Brent Seabrook got the OT winner.

#4. Chicago wins Cup with a comeback win

This one isn't a major comeback in terms of goal scored, but it is on this list for the way it happened and the outcome of the game.

The Chicago Blackhawks led the Boston Bruins 3-2 in the series for the Stanley Cup but in Game 6, the Bruins led 2-1 with less than 80 seconds left. However, with 1:16 left, Chicago tied it and with 58 seconds left, the Blackhawks scored again to take the lead and they held on to it to win the Stanley Cup.

#3. Sharks trail Golden Knights 3-0

In Game 7 of the 2019 Western Conference first round, the San Jose Sharks were playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights got out to a 3-0 lead and led by the same scoreline in the third period. It appeared that Vegas was well on its way to winning the game and advancing to the second round.

Yet, with just under 11 minutes left, San Jose scored its first goal on a five-minute power play. The Sharks ended up scoring four times on the five-minute powerplay to get the win.

#2. Maple Leafs collapse

If you know a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, all you need to say is 4-1 and they know what you are talking about.

The Maple Leafs were playing the Boston Bruins in Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs in 2013. Toronto got out to a 4-1 lead and with 10:42 left, the Bruins scored to make it 4-2.

Yet, Boston didn't score again until there was 1:22 left and then tied the game with 50 seconds left. The Bruins completed the comeback six minutes into OT.

#1. Miracle on Manchester

The greatest comeback in NHL history has to be the Miracle on Manchester.

The Los Angeles Kings were playing the Edmonton Oilers who were led by Wayne Gretzky and were favored to beat Los Angeles easily. Yet, in Game 3 of a best-of-five series, Edmonton got out to a 5-0 lead after two periods, but somehow, Los Angeles scored five goals in the third period and won the game in OT.

The victory gave the Kings a 2-1 series lead and they ended up winning Game 5 to stun Edmonton and eliminate them from the playoffs.

