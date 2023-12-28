Ranking the top 5 NHL defensemen of 2023 ft. Cale Makar

To win in the NHL, having a good goaltender is key, but so too is having a great defenseman who can shut down the opponent's best players while also chipping in on offense.

With 2023 nearly over, it's a perfect time to reflect on the past year and take a look at the top five defensemen.

Ranking the top 5 NHL defensemen of 2023

#1, Cale Makar

One of the best defensemen in the NHL is Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, who was also one of the best last season.

Makar finished 2022–23 with 66 points in 60 games, while this year he has recorded 41 points in 30 games.

As of right now, Makar would be the front-runner to win the Norris Trophy, and he is not only one of the best defensemen in the NHL but also one of the best players currently playing.

#2, Adam Fox

Adam Fox has 23 points in 23 games this season

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has come into his own as one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

Fox finished the 2022–23 season with 72 points in 82 games, and to kick off the 2023–24 season, he has recorded 23 points in 23 games.

Not only is Fox great on offense, but his defensive game has also improved drastically.

#3, Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes has 44 points in 35 games

Quinn Hughes is having a breakout season and could very well win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the 2023–24 season.

This year, Hughes has already recorded 44 points in 35 games, and last year, he recorded 76 points in 78 games.

Hughes' offensive style has improved significantly, yet he is still an outstanding defender. Hughes' breakout 2023 season has also played a significant role in Vancouver's success this season.

#4, Roman Josi

Roman Josi has been one of the finest NHL defensemen for several years, and he is still a top-five defenseman in 2023. Josi has 28 points in 35 games this season, compared to 59 points in 67 games last season.

The Nashville Predators defenseman is great defensively and plays around 25 minutes a night, as he's a workhorse for his team.

#5, Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson won the Norris in 2023

Erik Karlsson finds himself at the bottom of this list, in large part for what he did in the beginning months of 2023.

Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman for the 2022–23 season after scoring 101 points in 82 games. He has 22 points in 33 games this season, his first with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karlsson does struggle a bit defensively, but what he does offensively makes up for it.