Ranking the top 5 NHL favorites for the Art Ross Trophy in 2023/24 ft. Nathan MacKinnon

As the calendar turns to 2024, the race for the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the player leading the NHL in points by the end of the season, is heating up. With the usual suspect, Connor McDavid, currently sitting at sixth in points, a new set of contenders has emerged, showcasing their offensive prowess and making a compelling case for the prestigious award.

#1. Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

At the top of the leaderboard is Nikita Kucherov, who has been a dominant force for the Tampa Bay Lightning. With an impressive tally of 24 goals and 34 assists, Kucherov is not only leading the league in points but also positioning himself as a formidable candidate to capture the Art Ross Trophy for the second time in his career, the first being in 2019.

#2. Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Right on Kucherov's heels is Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche. Known for his speed and skill, MacKinnon has amassed 19 goals and 37 assists, making him a constant threat on the ice. As a consistent performer, MacKinnon is well-positioned to challenge for the Art Ross Trophy down the stretch.

#3. JT Miller (Vancouver Canucks)

Making a surprising appearance in the top ranks is JT Miller of the Vancouver Canucks. Carrying the offensive load for a depth-challenged Canucks team, Miller has tallied an impressive 15 goals and 33 assists. His unexpected ascent to the top of the scoring charts adds an intriguing element to the Art Ross race.

#4. William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Riding a remarkable 15+ game point streak, William Nylander has been a catalyst for the Toronto Maple Leafs' success this season. With 16 goals and 37 assists, Nylander's consistent production places him among the top contenders for the Art Ross.

#5. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Another player boasting a 15+ game point streak is Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers. With 19 goals and 27 assists, Panarin has been instrumental in the Rangers' offensive resurgence, making him a dark horse candidate for the Art Ross.

While Connor McDavid's reign as the Art Ross Trophy winner is facing stiff competition this season, the emergence of new contenders adds an element of excitement and unpredictability to the race. As the season progresses, these players will undoubtedly continue to showcase their skills, creating a captivating narrative for hockey fans around the world.