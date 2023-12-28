In 2023, we saw the Vegas Golden Knights hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup despite not having an elite goaltender. However, the NHL fans witnessed some stellar goaltending plays this season.

Here, let's take a look at the top 5 goaltenders of 2023.

Top 5 NHL goaltenders of 2023

#1. Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy in 2023 as the NHL's best goaltender and has been solid this year.

Ullmark is currently 10-5-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his Vezina-winning 2022-23 season, he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 SV%.

It was one of the best seasons for a goaltender in a long time, and Ullmark has continued to prove he's an elite goalie in the league.

#2. Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is the starting goalie for the Rangers

Igor Shesterkin has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since becoming a full-time starter in 2021-22.

Shesterkin went 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 SV%, while this season, he's 14-7-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Although Shesterkin has struggled a bit this season, he is a key reason the Rangers are atop the Eastern Conference.

#3. Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.78 GAA this season

Andrei Vasilevskiy was a massive reason for the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

In 2023, Vasilevskiy took a bit of a step back but the Russian remains one of the best goalies in the NHL.

In the 2022-23 season, Vasilevskiy had a 2.65 GAA and a .915 SV%, while this season has a 2.78 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Vasilevskiy did deal with a back injury to begin 2023 but remains on this list as one of the NHL's best goalies.

#4. Connor Hellebuyck

Hellebuyck has a .918 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck had a great 2023 and is off to a solid start this season, which is why the Winnipeg Jets are in a playoff position.

Currently, Hellebuyck is 16-6-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .918 SV%. In 2022-23, he had a 2.49 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Hellebuyck is a top contender to win the Vezina Trophy for the 2023-24 season.

#5. Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger had an excellent 2022-23 NHL season and continued the success in 2023-24.

This year, before suffering an injury, Oettinger had a 2.93 GAA and a .901 SV%, while in the 2022-23 NHL season, had a 2.37 GAA and a .919 SV%.

The Dallas Stars will be one of the Stanley Cup contenders when Oettinger returns.