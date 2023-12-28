Ice Hockey
  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • NHL
  • Ranking the top 5 NHL goaltenders of 2023 ft. Linus Ullmark 

Ranking the top 5 NHL goaltenders of 2023 ft. Linus Ullmark 

By Cole Shelton
Modified Dec 28, 2023 19:02 GMT
Boston Bruins v New York Islanders
Linus Ullmark won the Vezina in 2023

In 2023, we saw the Vegas Golden Knights hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup despite not having an elite goaltender. However, the NHL fans witnessed some stellar goaltending plays this season.

Here, let's take a look at the top 5 goaltenders of 2023.

Top 5 NHL goaltenders of 2023

#1. Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy in 2023 as the NHL's best goaltender and has been solid this year.

Ullmark is currently 10-5-2 with a 2.87 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his Vezina-winning 2022-23 season, he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 SV%.

It was one of the best seasons for a goaltender in a long time, and Ullmark has continued to prove he's an elite goalie in the league.

#2. Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is the starting goalie for the Rangers
Igor Shesterkin is the starting goalie for the Rangers

Igor Shesterkin has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since becoming a full-time starter in 2021-22.

Shesterkin went 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 SV%, while this season, he's 14-7-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Although Shesterkin has struggled a bit this season, he is a key reason the Rangers are atop the Eastern Conference.

#3. Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.78 GAA this season
Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.78 GAA this season

Andrei Vasilevskiy was a massive reason for the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

In 2023, Vasilevskiy took a bit of a step back but the Russian remains one of the best goalies in the NHL.

In the 2022-23 season, Vasilevskiy had a 2.65 GAA and a .915 SV%, while this season has a 2.78 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Vasilevskiy did deal with a back injury to begin 2023 but remains on this list as one of the NHL's best goalies.

#4. Connor Hellebuyck

Hellebuyck has a .918 SV%
Hellebuyck has a .918 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck had a great 2023 and is off to a solid start this season, which is why the Winnipeg Jets are in a playoff position.

Currently, Hellebuyck is 16-6-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .918 SV%. In 2022-23, he had a 2.49 GAA and a .920 SV%.

Hellebuyck is a top contender to win the Vezina Trophy for the 2023-24 season.

#5. Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger had an excellent 2022-23 NHL season and continued the success in 2023-24.

This year, before suffering an injury, Oettinger had a 2.93 GAA and a .901 SV%, while in the 2022-23 NHL season, had a 2.37 GAA and a .919 SV%.

The Dallas Stars will be one of the Stanley Cup contenders when Oettinger returns.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...