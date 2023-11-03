Ranking the top 5 Philadelphia Flyers stars so far this season feat. Travis Konecny

The Philadelphia Flyers were expected to be a rebuilding team and near the bottom of the standings this season.

However, through the first month of the season, Philadelphia is 4-5-1 and has gotten some solid play from a few surprising players, along with strong play from the usual suspects.

After 10 games of the 2023-24 NHL season, here are five players who are leading the Flyers.

Top 5 Philadelphia Flyers players so far

#1. Travis Konecny

Travis Konecny was the subject of trade rumors this offseason, but the Philadelphia Flyers opted to keep him, and it has paid off.

Konecny has two years left on his deal at $5.5 million per year and his performance is probably exceeding his contract's value. Through 10 games, the forward has recorded eight goals and three assists for 11 points and is leading the team.

Travis Konecny is also tied for third in goals in the NHL.

#2. Carter Hart

Carter Hart has rebounded nicely

Carter Hart was one of the best goalies in the NHL in his first two seasons in the league, but he took a step back in two of the past three years.

Entering this season, there was a lot of talk of Hart being moved or losing the net. However, in eight starts, he's been great, as he's 4-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 SV%. Unfortnately, he suffered an injury but is listed as just day-to-day.

#3. Sean Couturier

Sean Couturier has recorded eight points

Sean Couturier was a big question mark entering the 2023-24 NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Couturier hadn't played since the 2021-22 season and he only played 29 games that year as he underwent back surgery. The surgery forced him to miss all of last season as well but is now finally healthy.

Through 10 games, the Philadelphia Flyers forward has two goals and six assists for eight points.

#4. Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers defensemen in points

Travis Sanheim was drafted 17th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014 but throughout his career has never been mentioned as a top defenseman in the NHL.

In six seasons before the ongoing one, Sanheim hasn't put up more than 35 points in a season. However, to begin the year, Sanheim has been given a bigger role and now has recorded 10 points through 10 games, as he has one goal and nine assists.

#5. Cam Atkinson

Cam Atkinson missed all of last season

Cam Atkinson, like Sean Couturier, missed all of last season due to an injury. With that, there were low expectations of the 34-year-old forward entering this season.

Through 10 games, Atkinson is back looking like his prime self as he has six goals and three assists for nine points. He's been one of the top players and looks like he can still play in the NHL for a couple more seasons.